Two WA abattoirs have been given expanded access to Chinese markets for chilled and frozen sheep and goat meat as the Asian superpower looks for other markets amid a trade war with US President Donald Trump. Australian sheepmeat industry figureheads were celebrating this week after new approvals by the Chinese Government’s General Administration of Customs were quietly listed on its website on Friday, April 25. Fletchers International in Albany and WA Meat Marketing Co-operative in Katanning were among a list of seven Australian processors given expanded access for new product categories, while 10 processors were given access to the Chinese market for the first time. The other five businesses given expanded access — meaning an expanded range of meat products can be sold into China — were Fletcher International Exports Dubbo, TFI Tamworth, JBS Brooklyn, JBS Bordertown and Southern Meats Goulburn. Seven Victorian processors were given licenses to China for the first time, as well as one from each of the States of Victoria, Tasmania, South Australia and New South Wales. The list included Thomas Foods International Lobethal, Tasmanian Quality Meats, Ararat Export Meats, Wagstaff Meats Cranbourne, MeatCo Australia Mildura, JBS Cobram, Midfield Group Warrnambool, Woodwards Swan Hill, TFI Stawell and Gundagai Meat Processors. The move is significant given Australian abattoirs had in recent years been fighting to regain access after Australian beef exports were dragged into a political dispute, with the Chinese Government denying import licenses for up to 10 major Australian abattoirs. China lifted all bans on Australian beef in December, removing the last of its unofficial trade sanctions on a range of products sparked by Australia’s push for an independent inquiry into the outbreak of COVID-19. The recent announcement comes as the US’ $2.5 billion beef trade to China ground to a halt this month, with China refusing to renew the licenses of about 300 US processors, after the US president slapped tariffs of up to 145 per cent on Chinese imports. Australia is well placed to fill the void, with Australian Meat Industry Council chief executive officer Tim Ryan attributed the move to “years” of sustained effort by government and industry and reflects the strength of the China-Australia bilateral relationship. “AMIC has worked tirelessly to advocate for wider and improved access for Australian processors, via engagement with government as well as our industry partners in China,” he said. “This is a fantastic and very welcome result for sheep and goat exporters and the entire sheep and goat industry supply chain.” Mr Ryan said Australian meat processors and exporters were “committed to providing consumers with reliable supply and the highest levels of assurance”. “This outcome builds on the work done in collaboration with Australian Government regulators, particularly the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry to provide the highest levels of assurance that China’s technical requirements are met,” he said. “Industry and Government have welcomed opportunities to demonstrate to China’s regulators that Australia has robust systems and quality assurance measures in place to reliably produce and export safe, quality meat and meat products to Chinese consumers. “We welcome this important development and remain optimistic that dialogue and future approvals can continue to a point where all Australian meat processors operating under the Australian meat export system are able to access the Chinese market should they wish.” Sheep Producers Australia chief executive Bonnie Skinner said market diversity was “the foundation of our industry’s resilience”. “Australian sheep meat has a diverse customer base, with access to more than 90 export markets across the world, and Australian produce is known for its high quality and consistency,” she said. “We’d like to commend the hard work of the Australian Meat Industry Council, Australian Government regulators and the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry to achieve this outcome.”