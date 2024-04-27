Specialist varroa mite development officers will be working with WA beekeepers in an effort to maintain healthy beehives and strengthen biosecurity measures. The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development has secured funding for 2.5 full-time equivalent varroa development officers — people who work directly with beekeepers to increase their ability to manage varroa mite risks. Varroa mites — tiny red-brown external parasites — are the most serious pest for European honey bees, which they feed and live off. The pest was first detected in Australia in New South Wales in June 2022. Despite a 15-month eradication effort in the Eastern State, the National Management Group concluded it was no longer feasible to eradicate varroa mites from Australia. DPIRD chief plant biosecurity officer Vincent Lanoiselet said there were “strict” border quarantine and surveillance measures in place to reduce and prevent the pest from entering and establishing itself in WA. “The varroa development officers will focus on training our beekeepers and providing them with the information and skills they need to protect and maintain healthy beehives,” he said. “Tailored resources are being developed and will be delivered nationally online via a co-ordinated webinar series and face-to-face training.” Dr Lanoiselet said the varroa development officers would also establish and maintain a voluntary monitoring program with volunteer beekeepers, beekeeping clubs, and societies. A national pollination industry co-ordinator will also work with pollination development industries to help fill knowledge gaps and address concerns related to varroa mites. Bee Industry Council of WA vice-chair Mikey Cernotta said it was also important for WA beekeepers to stay “well informed” on the varroa mite and to ensure they used the best biosecurity management practices for disease and pest prevention. “BICWA has been steadfast that WA beekeepers need training and education specific to WA needs,” he said. “Our number one focus must be to remain free of varroa. “The varroa development officers will help ensure that WA beekeepers understand the how and why of performing the necessary checks on their hives. This will give WA the best opportunity of remaining varroa free.” Additional assistance and resources for beekeepers will be provided through updates to the Australian Honey Bee Industry Biosecurity Code Of Practice and the Bee Biosecurity Manual.