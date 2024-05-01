More than 30 WA agrifood and beverage businesses pitched local products at Asia’s leading trade event, the Food and Hotel Asia Singapore Expo last week. The Food and Hotel Asia Singapore Expo, which attracted over 60,000 visitors from 50 countries, ran from April 23-26. There were more than 1600 exhibitors across 82 international pavilions who showcased and pitched their products to the Asia-Pacific market. There was a multitude of WA products on display, including jarrah honey, dairy products, red meat, abalone, bush foods, truffles, health drinks, snacks, coffee, beer, wine, and artisanal spirits. Dirty Clean Food, a provider of regenerative and locally sourced beef and lamb, was one of the WA agrifood businesses to make a splash on the global scene at the expo. Dirty Clean Food export co-ordinator Billie Adkins said it was the business’ first time at the event. “For us, it was our first insight into what the international market is doing in beef and lamb. It was important from a regenerative farming perspective that we can show our brand and show what we can do in WA,” he said. Dirty Clean Food partners with local regenerative family farms to produce not only red meat products, but also food and vegetables. Mr Adkins said it was “huge” to be able to showcase Dirty Clean Food’s meat products at the expo. “It’s really important to us. From a business perspective, international market in beef and lamb is a big fish,” he said. “For us to bring our beef over and show that grass-fed and finished product can stand up there with anything else in the market was great.” The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development and the State Government’s Invest and Trade WA group led the WA showcase at the expo and also supported participants with business-matching, networking events, and retail tours. DPIRD agribusiness, food and trade executive director Liam O’Connell said the Asia-Pacific region was WA’s biggest agrifood and beverage customer, and the market was continuing to grow. “The department is working alongside industry to cultivate market opportunities for WA’s premium-quality value-add products,” he said. “International trade exhibitions like Food and Hotel Asia provide a great platform to promote WA agrifood and beverage businesses in the region and beyond to potential customers from around the world.”