WA Cricket has teamed up with CSBP Fertilisers in a new naming rights partnership for the State’s iconic country week competitions, strengthening the connection between regional communities and the “game they love”. From 2026, the tournaments will be known as the CSBP Senior Men’s Country Week, CSBP Senior Women’s Country Week, and CSBP Junior Country Week. The three-year partnership brings together two organisations with deep roots in regional WA, supported through CSBP’s Community Investment Program. The collaboration builds on a valued relationship that began in 2004 and continues to grow. CSBP joins WA Cricket and the WA Country Cricket Board as a key partner for regional competitions from this season onwards, aiming to enhance the experience for players and volunteers while promoting the value of sport and community connection throughout WA’s country regions. WA Cricket area manager of country cricket Andrew Hayes said country week had been the heartbeat of regional cricket in WA for generations. “To have a business like CSBP, which has supported farming communities for more than a century, standing alongside us is a wonderful outcome for country cricket,” he said. “These competitions are about more than just cricket — they’re a celebration of the people, places and stories that make regional WA so unique. CSBP’s support will help ensure country week continues to thrive for years to come. “We’re looking forward to working closely with the team at CSBP to champion regional cricket and recognise the volunteers and players who make it all possible.” CSBP Fertilisers general manager Ryan Lamp said CSBP had a long and proud history with WA Cricket, and his team were excited to continue that legacy by supporting country week through this new partnership. “As WA’s leading fertiliser company with a strong presence across regional communities, we understand the significance cricket holds for growers and country towns,” he said. “We receive a significant number of funding requests through our Community Grants Program from country cricket clubs, and it’s clear just how important cricket is to agricultural communities across WA. “Supporting cricket country week provides an opportunity for us to get behind an event that unites people of all ages, fosters community connections, and embodies the values of the regions we operate in.” The 2026 Country Week Cricket tournaments will kick off with Junior Country Week from January 5–9, followed by the Senior Men’s competition from January 18–23, and the Senior Women’s event from January 24–26.