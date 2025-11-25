It should alarm every Western Australian that the Cook Labor Government quietly buried its response to the most important biosecurity review the State has seen in more than a decade. For 22 months the government sat on the findings of an independent panel that delivered a detailed blueprint for protecting our farms, environment and regional communities. And when the time finally came to act, Labor slipped out a weak, watered down response in Parliament without a single public announcement. This is not the behaviour of a government that takes biosecurity seriously. It is the behaviour of a government that hopes no one notices. The review was handed to Labor in December 2023. It called for modern legislation, a general biosecurity obligation, transparent governance, better regional funding and a 10-year strategy for the future. In other words, a roadmap for putting Western Australia on the front foot against the pests and diseases that threaten our agricultural economy. Labor ignored it. After nearly two years, their official response adopts only eight of the thirty-three recommendations. The rest are noted, rejected, or kicked down the road for another day. Even the proposal for a basic Biosecurity Planning Committee received only a soft and vague gesture of support. Crucial reforms to the Declared Pest Rate and regional investment were discarded completely. This is not leadership. It is paralysis dressed up as process. And while Labor drags its feet, the consequences are already hitting WA. The polyphagous shot hole borer is a stark and expensive example. The government has abandoned eradication and moved to long term containment. It will cost taxpayers at least $26.5 million next year just to slow the spread. If ever there was a warning shot (pun intended) about the price of outdated laws, uncertain authority and fragile funding arrangements, this is it. Yet instead of learning from a live biosecurity failure, the government seems intent on pretending everything is fine. They tabled their limp response in WA Parliament on October 23 with no ministerial statement and no attempt to explain their position to the public. Farmers, councils and regional towns were left to discover the news on their own. That lack of transparency is almost as concerning as the lack of action. Biosecurity is not a niche issue. It is the first line of defence for our agricultural sector, our natural environment and the communities that depend on both. WA cannot afford a government that dither, delays and then tries to hide its homework. Labor had the plan. They had the warnings. They had the time. They simply chose not to act. The Opposition will continue to push for the strong, modern and transparent system that Western Australia needs. We cannot sleepwalk into the next biosecurity disaster. If Labor refuses to lead, then we will. Lachlan Hunter is the Central Wheatbelt MLA for the WA Nationals