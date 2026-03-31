The peak group for dairy farmers says the newly-signed trade agreement between Australian and the European Union should be re-labelled the “unfair trade agreement” and will make it harder for farms to remain viable. The Australia–European Union Free Trade Agreement is designed to give “commercially meaningful access” through new or expanded tariff rate quota volumes — including for dairy products such as skimmed milk powder and natural butter. But dairy farmers believe these quotas are too small, with little commercial impact. Australian Dairy Farmers president Ben Bennett said there would be a significant increase in competitive pressure on Australian farmers and processors as subsidised EU dairy products gained greater access to the domestic market. “The scale of imports relative to Australia’s limited export access is like a tsunami coming straight at us,” he said. “This comes at a time when Australian dairy producers are already facing severe cost pressures, particularly around water, energy and regulation — it’s going to further squeeze margins, weaken local processors, and make it harder for farmers to remain viable.” In 2025, Australia imported 76,821 tonnes of EU dairy products valued at more than $980 million, while exports to the EU totalled just 134 tonnes worth $29 million. Mr Bennett said the expanded quotas were symbolic, rather than commercially meaningful. “While the agreement highlights technical improvements such as tariff‑rate quotas, they do not overcome the fundamental barrier facing Australian dairy exporters: structural subsidy advantages enjoyed by European producers,” he said. “Small quota increases do not translate into genuine market access or viable export growth. These measures do not materially change the competitive reality facing Australian dairy. “If policy settings do not support competitiveness, Australia risks losing value‑added manufacturing, fewer farms remaining in operation, and greater reliance on automation and imports. “This raises serious concerns about employment, regional resilience and long‑term food security under the current agreement.” The EU will also now be able to restrict the naming rights of various dairy products — in the lead-up to the deal, they had been pushing for “geographical indications” such as “fetta,” “parmesan,” “romano,” and “gruyere” to remain the property of European regions — but Australian dairy farmers were pushing back, arguing that the names were common generic terms used for generations. Mr Bennett said the naming restrictions represented a clear loss of established commercial freedom for Australian dairy producers. “This will be particularly damaging for small and boutique dairy processors, many of whom rely on these traditional names to compete and to signal quality to consumers and over time this risks undermining innovation and brand value across the local dairy sector,” he said. Australian Dairy Industry Council deputy chair John Williams said with dairy contributing $18.5 billion to the national economy and supporting more than 70,000 regional jobs, the consequences would extend well beyond the sector itself. Mr Williams is calling on the Federal Government to urgently back a dedicated “buy Australian dairy” program to address the ongoing import issues to ensure the domestic market supports Australian dairy. “Trade policy and regulatory policy must pull in the same direction. Right now, they are not, and our industry is paying the price,” he said.