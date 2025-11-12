A $5 million State Government plan to spark student interest in agricultural careers has been quietly shelved after industry partners declined to invest in the project. And now the WA Opposition is calling for a report into its demise to be tabled, accusing WA Labor of a “lack of transparency” at a time when the sector is facing a shortage of workers. Launched to much fanfare in 2019, the PRIMED program was supposed to boost school-based agricultural studies and promote the State’s second-biggest industry after mining, but folded last year. It was launched as a joint effort between the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, the Department of Education, and the Department of Training and Workforce Development. WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis confirmed in WA Parliament last month the project had been canned after industry players declined to provide private investment the State Government claimed it needed to keep the project alive. Promotional material shows the State Government was seeking combined industry investment of $1 million per year for five years, matching its investment. “Industry partners ultimately decided not to participate in the project and the project has now concluded,” Ms Jarvis said. PRIMED was launched to much fanfare as a way to attract more students into farming, food production and regional industries. At the time, it was also spruiked as a way to upskill teachers’ knowledge of career opportunities for students and a way to integrate primary industries themes into classrooms. Ms Jarvis told Parliament the program had produced some resources that would remain available to schools. Any future funding for industry-led agricultural education programs, she said, would be considered “on a case-by-case basis”. It is understood an evaluation report into the project has been completed, revealing why industry partners declined to participate. The Opposition seized on the revelation, with Nationals MLC Julie Freeman — who is based in Mullewa — labelling it another example of WA Labor talking up support for regional industries but failing to deliver when it counted. “This is yet another example of the Government’s lack of transparency,” she said. “We’ve simply asked for the PRIMED evaluation report to be tabled, and instead of answering, the minister dodged the question. “Agriculture is the State’s second-largest economic contributor after mining, and our next generation of agricultural workers deserves a clear plan for the future. “If the PRIMED project failed to attract industry investment, the public and the sector deserve to know why.” Shadow agriculture minister Lachlan Hunter — who is based in Northam — echoed Ms Freeman’s concerns about transparency. “If the Cook Labor Government cannot be transparent about a key education program designed to inspire the next generation of agricultural workers, what confidence can industry have in its so-called ‘commitment’ to the sector?” he said. Mr Hunter said the State’s agricultural sector deserved to know why the project had not gained traction with industry. Countryman asked a raft of questions to Ms Jarvis’ office, but received no response to some of them. This included whether the entire $5m investment had been spent, whether the State Government had a target for industry investment, and whether the evaluation report would be released. A State Government spokeswoman said PRIMED had been launched to “promote primary industries and related careers to middle years students (Years 7-10) and support efforts to build workforce capacity in WA”. “PRIMED provided professional learning, development and resources to teachers, as well as promotions at career expos, schools, field days and the Perth Royal Show,” she said. “While the four-year project — completed mid-2024 — did not attract industry investment, it laid the groundwork for a number of DPIRD initiatives that raise awareness of primary industries career opportunities and created resources that continue to support agriculture education in WA schools.”