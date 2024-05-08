Wheatbelt businesses have a chance to secure up to $250,000 in funding to support locally-driven projects as a new round of WA Government grants gets underway. The Regional Economic Development Grants program is a State Government initiative to support local businesses in the bush and stimulate economic growth. The Cook Government has committed $10 million for round seven of the program, with applications now open. The Northern Valleys Locavore Store, a Bindoon-based fresh food market which sells locally grown produce, secured $25,000 through a round one grant. Founder Tamieka Preston told Countryman the grant was vital in helping get the business up-and-running. “It really did help us get our idea off the ground and get started. It’s great to have not just the financial kick-start, but also just the support of the Wheatbelt Development Commission,” she said. “Just knowing they were behind the concept was great as we were getting started.” Ms Preston said financial assistance such as the RED grant program was important to local country operations. “I think regional businesses are at a huge disadvantage and having that burst of financial support is necessary, because we just don’t have the same kind of foot traffic and the same kind of support that you do in cities.” The WDC delivers the grants, now in round seven, with support from the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development. The goal of the REDS Grants program is to promote sustainable jobs, develop skills and capabilities and increase business productivity. Applicants must have an Australian business number, an account with an authorised deposit-taking institution and be a legal entity capable of entering a legally binding grant agreement to be eligible for grant funding. Groups such as Government agencies, hospitals, schools and Government trading enterprises are not eligible. WA Regional Development Minister Don Punch said the Cook Government was focusing on sustainable employment, diversifying industry, developing skills and growing productivity with the grants program. “The RED Grants program supports local projects that deliver real economic impact and create more jobs throughout WA,” he said. “The program has supported 355 approved projects across the first six rounds, for initiatives such as boosting retail and commercial operations, industry development and diversification, Aboriginal industry development and tourism expansion. “Double the usual funds are available this round, so I encourage regional businesses and organisations to examine the funding opportunities on offer through this dedicated regional program.” Round seven applications close on June 26.