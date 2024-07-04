WA grain growers are being encouraged to consider their role in biodiesel production, which has been tipped to provide an important liquid fuel source on the journey to net zero. Joanne Keeling, principal business development officer at the Department of Primary Industries and Rural Development, said as Australia moves away from its fossil fuel reliance, a transitional fuel will be necessary as a pathway towards net zero. “Currently WA uses 7.7 billion litres of diesel a year,” she said. “WA’s agriculture industry has a huge reliance on diesel; biodiesel is likely to provide a short to medium term solution as we transition.” Ms Keeling made the comments at the AgZERO 2030 conference in Perth on June 20, where she outlined why investment in biodiesel was necessary as part of WA’s progression towards reducing emissions. She said while the mining and transport industries were the largest diesel users, WA’s agriculture industry also had a huge reliance on diesel, using 568 mega litres a year. “Agriculture’s high reliance on diesel creates risk,” Ms Keeling said. “Our reliance on imported diesel leaves us vulnerable. We saw this during COVID when fuel security around the world caused major disruptions and price shocks. “WA exports a huge amount of biomass but imports liquid fuel.” Ms Keeling said there were currently five large scale renewable biofuel projects in WA, which were likely to all be online within the next five years. “We need demand to secure supply,” she said. Securing the demand and supply equation would push the biofuel industry forward, with investment such as Wheatbelt Connect (where INPEX, INZ and Qantas are investing in biodiesel and carbon farming) also pushing progress in WA. Ms Keeling said biodiesel technology had been around for a long time but concern over the food versus fuel debate was one reason why the technology has not progressed faster. “Canola is our second most valuable crop in WA: between 2018 and 2022 we produced on average 1.7MT a year,” she said. “We export 90 per cent of the canola grown in WA, with 72 per cent going to the European Union where it is used for a mixture of biofuel and feed.” Ms Keeling said the agricultural industry had a big role to play in adoption of biofuel in their businesses as well as the ability to benefit by producing biomass for it. “Biodiesel produces 90 to 99.3 per cent less emissions than conventional fuel,” she said. “WA agriculture is in a great position to be a supplier of biomass resources and also a consumer of renewable fuel.”