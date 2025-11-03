WA politicians and farmers have joined calls for a probe into the Bureau of Meteorology’s $4.1 million website revamp after the Federally-funded agency apologised for the “challenges” it posed. The Bureau’s new-look “modern and sleek” site launched on October 22 — at the start of northern Australia’s storm season — but quickly came under fire, with users complaining the redesign was hard to use and had a raft of technical issues. This included changes to the radar and storm colour coding, the removal of the ability to enter GPS coordinates for specific properties, and some areas disappearing as locators on the bureau’s map. Slamming the site as an “epic fail” and the Bureau as “climate change obsessed”, O’Connor MP Rick Wilson, who is based in Albany, said the release came at a terrible time with harvest starting in WA. Mr Wilson, whose vast electorate captures numerous rural communities in WA, had one “particularly incensed farmer” who “made a special trip” to his electorate office in Albany to complain in person. “He queried whether any agriculture user groups had been consulted about the changes, and whether there were any benefits whatsoever with the new format,” Mr Wilson said. “The $4.1m cost of this new website is outrageous if it has not actually improved the functionality or reliability for users. “People want to check the radar and immediately see relevant information, not click through layers of content, or try to interpret what the colours mean.” The Bureau backtracked on one of the key changes last week, reverting back to the prior rain view in the new radar and weather map — meaning the colours appeared as they did previously. It also highlighted that ongoing changes and improvements would be coming via a planned schedule of regular releases. Federal Nationals leader David Littleproud called the situation “a joke”, and warned it was dangerous for regional Australia as parts of the country — including the Kimberley — entered their wet seasons. Mr Littleproud questioned the need for the new site, saying the troubled rollout lacked common sense while criticising its poor forecasts and suggesting the Bureau’s management needed to improve. “The Bureau has been littered with errors and mistakes for some years now,” he said. “It is losing the currency that it has in regional Australia and right across the country.” The new website was promoted as containing design and functionality improvements to the most-used pages, including forecasts, observations and weather warnings. The Bureau’s acting chief executive Dr Peter Stone acknowledged “the concerns raised by the community and recognise the significance of the change” — the first to take place in more than a decade. “We didn’t make the change lightly and we appreciate that it will take time for some to adjust,” he said. “I sincerely apologise for the challenges the change has caused. “It’s clear we need to do more to help people through the change, both by making adjustments to the website and by helping users to understand its new features.” Dr Stone said the “safety of Australians was our primary concern” amid concerns the changes could endanger those in areas known for extreme and sudden weather changes. Mr Littleproud said he had written to Environment Minister Murray Watt to order a review of the Bureau’s website and “consider restoring key tools relied upon by farmers and rural communities”. Mr Watt met with the Bureau last week, and confirmed it was considering what adjustments could be made. “The BOM website is a critical tool to ensure public safety... and it must deliver the quality information our hardworking BOM staff are known for,” Mr Watt said. Senator Watt also asked the weather agency to brief state and territory emergency ministers “on the new website and the steps BOM is taking to improve it”. “Australians deserve to have confidence in these important services,” he said. The Bureau website receives about 1.8 million visits every day, increasing to 5.7 million during extreme weather.