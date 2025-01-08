Elizabeth Brennan, an agriculture stalwart hailing from WA’s Wheatbelt, is one of four emcees gearing up to bring fresh perspectives and conversations to the 2025 evokeAG conference. The annual evokeAG convention is Asia Pacific’s biggest agrifood tech event, showcasing up-and-coming leaders in the agriculture sector, presenting timely discussions about the future of the industry, and promoting fledgling agri-tech businesses from around the world. This year’s evokeAG conference will be held in Brisbane on February 18 and 19, with the theme of ‘Common Ground’. Ms Brennan, who grew up on a Wongan Hills farm, is a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors, a Fellow and Associate of the Australian Rural leadership Foundation, and a councillor with the National Farmers’ Federation Young Farmers’ Council. She is also the co-founder of agdots, an organisation aimed at growing agricultural businesses, and has worked in the Australian Centre for International Agriculture Research in Papua New Guinea. Ms Brennan said the idea to be a host for this year’s evokeAG convention came about while she was having a conversation with Olie Le Lievre at the pub. Both herself and Mr Le Lievre, who is the founder of the Humans of Agriculture podcast, agreed they wanted to bring fresh and authentic conversation to evokeAG, and to bring something “a little bit different” to this year’s convention. “If I think back to the first evokeAg and where we’ve got to over the successive years, I think we’ve really showcased the best ag tech that Australia has to offer, and evokeAg has done an amazing job of bringing some of the ag tech superstars of the world together,” she said. “(But) we actually need to have deeper conversations about what impact we can have in a more systemic or holistic way and what wicked problems we are really looking to solve in the ag industry.” Ms Brennan said she believed evokeAg has reached its “maturity” over the years, and now was now ready to ask “some of the hard questions” about what is possible with agricultural technology in the future. One of the speakers she will be talking with is Trevor Meldrum, the CEO and environmental operations manager for Cape York Weeds and Feral Animals, a not-for-profit First Nations organisation working in environmental resource management. “There’s a whole catalogue of people that we are going to be yarning with about ensuring there’s a good balance between the future being tech-driven and people powered,” Ms Brennan said. Ms Brennan will host the conference alongside Mr Le Levier, Tim Hunt, who runs a consulting business for clients across the food and agribusiness sector, and Saron Berhane, who co-founded BioScout, an automated agriculture disease detection system. The event will also feature talks from 2023 Australian Capital Territory Australian of the year Olympia Yarger, Rewiring Aotearoa CEO Mike Casey, Flying Fox Ventures founder Kylie Frazer and Sunpork Group CEO Dr Robert Van Barneveld. AgriFutures Global Innovation Networks general manager Harriet Mellish said the EvokeAg team were excited to inspire “fresh thinking” for the agriculture industry through the conference’s presentations and discussions. “At this critical turning point for the industry, evokeAG. 2025 will provide a platform for unfiltered discussions on future of food security, workforce, climate resilience, biosecurity, technology, geopolitical issues and more, across the entire supply chain,” she said. Ms Brennan also encouraged WA locals to make the trek to Brisbane for the event. She said the difference and similarities in east coast and west coast farming systems meant people from either side of Australia “a lot to learn” from one another. “We are same-same but different. Some of our context is similar, but the way in which we do things is different,” she said. “I think there’s real opportunity for learning.”