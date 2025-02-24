A WA Nationals-led government would take “immediate and decisive” action to rebuild and strengthen WA’s agriculture sector after what its leaders claim have been eight years of “relentless attack” from WA Labor. The Nationals, led by Shane Love, hold three seats in the 59-seat Lower House on the back of two consecutive Labor wins. The party plans to plans to submit its election commitment costings to the West Australian Treasury this week. Unveiling the party’s agriculture policy, Mr Love said the Nationals would “deliver a strong, practical plan” to support farmers if they formed government after the March 8 State election. “Farmers are the backbone of our economy and play a critical role in both local and global food security, yet Labor’s city-focused policies have systematically stripped them of vital capacity,” he said. “WA primary producers are being buried under bureaucratic chaos, including the debacle of the repealed Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act, and changes to the 1972 Act which have created uncertainty and restricted their ability to plan for the future. “Secure property rights and fair, practical policies are essential to ensuring our farmers can continue to innovate, invest, and grow without unnecessary government interference.” The WA Nationals’ promises include restoring the Department of Agriculture and Food as a standalone department; recognising and protecting prime agricultural land from inappropriate development; bolstering water security’ expanding the eID tag incentive payment for sheep and goat producers; restoring the Agricultural Education Directorate; and strengthening WA’s five agricultural colleges. The party has also committed to the complete eradication of Varroa mite if detected in WA, rather than “passively managing it”. WA Nationals Central Wheatbelt candidate Lachlan Hunter, who is also the party’s agriculture spokesman, accused WA Labor of putting ideology ahead of practical governance, and said farmers and rural communities had “paid the price”. “WA’s agriculture sector is far too important to be neglected or used as a political pawn,” he said. “The Nationals will always stand with our farmers, ensuring they have the support, certainty and respect they need to thrive.” Mr Hunter said the Nationals would also work to “fix the mess” left behind by Labor’s botched Aboriginal cultural heritage laws, rewrite Labor’s Firearms Act, and continue to fight to reverse Federal Labor’s live sheep export ban.