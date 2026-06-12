WA pastoralists, farmers and researchers are among hundreds of names listed in this year’s King’s Birthday Honours for their contributions to the agriculture sector and community.

Former Pastoralists and Graziers Association president Robert Gillam is among the 949 individuals on the list, and one of 183 to be inducted as a Member of the Order of Australia.

The 78-year-old has lived an impressive life filled to the brim, helping those around him and giving back to his community through his life on the land, industry roles and local government representation.

The Mid West pastoralist said he was humbled to be recognised in this year’s list.

Mr Gillam was born and raised in the Mid West, spending his childhood and working life between his Irwin farm and Yalgoo Station, where he grew to love the working-farm life and pastoral industry.

Camera Icon Robert Gillam and his station plane in Yalgoo. Credit: Robert Gillam

With support from his wife Ros and four children Sally, Dallas, Katie and Andrew, Mr Gillam was able to take on many board and presidential roles at various organisations, all the while running his family farm with his brother Chris.

With prominent roles at the Shire of Irwin, the PGA, the Geraldton Port Authority, the Shire of Yalgoo, and Australian Wool Innovation, Mr Gillam has done it all with a strong will to help others.

“I’ve never expressed it as such but if I didn’t like doing it, I wouldn’t have done it,” he said.

“It’s as simple as that and I do really enjoy it. I’ve never stood back from taking on a challenge or a responsibility.”

University of Western Australia emerita professor Lynette Abbott was awarded an OAM for decades of leading global soil biology research, conducting studies on WA’s challenging Mediterranean climate and soils.

Camera Icon UWA emerita professor Lynette Abbott. Credit: UWA / UWA

Passionate poultry judge Keven Nordstrom, Waroona, was “blown away” when he learnt he was to receive a Medal of the Order of Australia for his decades of dedication to exhibiting and judging at agriculture shows across the State.

“I‘ve been judging for over 50 years and I’ve been helping running clubs since, and ag shows since before I went to high school,” he said.

“Actually, I helped my Dad with chook shows at the ag shows and things like that, and then just graduated through and been president of different groups and chief steward at different shows.

“I like to help people, you know, if someone wants to know something, they just ask, and I tell them, that’s about it.”

Camera Icon Gnowangerup farmer Phil Patterson. Credit: RegionalHUB

Gnowangerup farmer Phil Patterson was honoured for his service to the agriculture industry with an OAM.

Mr Patterson established 4Farmers, an agricultural chemical company in the 1990s, and began selling imported products to WA farmers at a fraction of the cost after becoming incensed by the profits raked in by multinational companies.

The move allowed growers across the State to adopt new crop protection strategies not previously feasible because of the high costs.

Founder of Plantagenet Wines Antony “Tony” Smith was lauded for his service to oenology, having established the region’s first winery in 1975.

The late winemaker, who died in 2021, played vital roles in the formation of the WA Wine Industry Association and the Australian Winemakers Forum among industry bodies.

Governor-General Sam Mostyn said the list honoured those recognised on the list for their “exceptional” contribution to Australian communities and industry.

“Just like those honoured across the past 50 years, their service and achievement in the community and public service, industry and academia, science, the arts and sport help shape our nation,” she said.

“The work of our award recipients, and the contributions of the thousands of Australians who have been nominated and recognised throughout the history of our honours system, is something we can take great pride in celebrating.”