Community events and small-scale infrastructure projects have limited time left to apply for their share of $250,000 worth of funding through CBH’s latest Grass Roots Community Grants program funding round. Community groups, clubs and organisations across WA’s grain-growing regions have until August 31 to apply. Community events are eligible for up to $10,000, while small-scale infrastructure projects are eligible for up to $20,000. Community relations manager Cassidy Bennett said the program is designed to support projects that make a meaningful difference in grain-growing regions. “From local shows and new playgrounds to workshops that bring people together, the Grass Roots Grants are all about turning community-driven ideas into reality,” she said. Cranbrook Community Events received funding in the last round to support the highly anticipated Cranbrook Show on March 22, which event representative Kate Pollard said had a “big impact”. The funding enabled the group to bring in a crowd favourite, the Quairading Vintage Club’s miniature road train, Little Louie. Ms Pollard said it was a “massive hit”, delighted attendees of all ages and added a unique charm to the festivities. Applicants can apply for funding via the CBH Group website.