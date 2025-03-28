WA sheep farmers have been urged to sharpen their swords for the “biggest fight the sheep industry has ever seen” as they launch a five-week campaign against the Federal Government and its plan to ban live sheep exports. Thousands of farmers took to the streets of Perth in trucks and cars during peak hour traffic on Friday, March 28, to show their frustration and anger at the Albanese government’s policy to phase out the live sheep trade by May 2028. Just hours after the Prime Minister called the Federal election, four convoys of hundreds of vehicles supporting the Keep the Sheep campaign set off from meeting points at Bedfordale, Mundijong, Neerabup and Fremantle. The movement was co-ordinated by Keep the Sheep, a farmer-led movement whose posters urged voters to “put Labor last” as they trundled through routes along Perth’s main arterial roads for more than two hours. After what organisers called a “peaceful protest”, all four convoys then converged at Quarry Farm in Whitby for a sausage sizzle and speeches that challenged farmers to “be brave” and “put themselves forward during the election campaign”. Keep the Sheep campaigners have mobilised against Federal Labor MPs in recent weeks, targeting marginal seats like Tangney, Hasluck, Swan, Pearce and Cowan as voters waited for the date of the Federal election to be called. Rally co-ordinator Paul Brown said the Federal Government had underestimated the support the State’s $1.34 billion sheep industry had from people living in the city. “The overwhelming message from those living in the city... is that support for what we were doing,” he said. “There is support for the farming community, and support for the shearers, truck drivers and regional communities. “It is important to show everyone that farmers are not bunch of country hicks, like we believe Mr Albanese is trying to portray us as.” The Albanese Government has legislated that live sheep exports will end by May 2028, while the Coalition has vowed to overturn it. Miling sheep farmer Michelle Barnard and her seven-year-old son Kieran made the 200km trip to be among the crowd at the Neerabup starting point to show their “extreme disappointment” with the Albanese Government. The Barnards — whose family has been farming in the Wheatbelt since 1907 — believe they will lose 25 per cent of their income and their local community will be “severely affected” if the ban goes ahead. “Farming is a tough gig at the mercy of the weather, and now we have to fight the government too,” Ms Barnard said. “All we want to do is get on and farm, and put food on people’s tables.” Holding his sign at the front of the crowd, Kieran said he was “really proud” to be a farmers’ son. “I want to be a farmer and a livestock truck driver,” he said. “I came here to hold my sign and be the loudest voice out there.” The rally comes after more than 1700 vehicles and 3000 people took part in a similar movement on May 28 last year.