Thirteen WA startups are among 40 fledgling agri-tech businesses from around the world selected for the evokeAG conference in Perth in February. The annual showcase’s 2024 Startup Program cohort includes 36 Australian businesses, with another four set to make the trip from New Zealand, Canada and the USA. Each was picked by event organiser AgriFutures for “creating innovative solutions to complex global challenges” — from waste management and sustainable production, to decarbonisation. Harriet Mellish, general manager of global innovation networks at AgriFutures, said the startups had demonstrated “exceptional technology that will help revolutionise the sector”. “The businesses selected for the Startup Program . . . have strong market potential and a clear vision for the future growth and opportunities for the business,” Ms Mellish said. “From sustainable wine packaging, to an advanced whole-farm economic decision tool and a technology to turn rice straw waste into bio-asphalt, the innovations and opportunities they hold for the future of Australia’s food system are immense.” Since its inception in 2019, the program has connected more than 80 agrifood tech and innovation startups with potential investors and corporates, helping them grow their networks and expand their customer base. The WA startups selected this year are Agora Livestock, C4C Packaging, Energy Farmers Australia, EXTAG, Farm Optimisation Group, Laconik, Nitronic, Orijin Plus, Uluu, Universal Biosecurity Ltd, VetChip, Xsights Digital, and Y-Trace. In addition, the WA Government — which is co-funding the event with the Federal Government — will reimburse the ticket cost for 10 WA agritech startups to attend. WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis said WA had a “dynamic” agrifood industry and innovations would help keep the sector “growing and thriving into the future”. “The innovation coming out of WA is incredible, and it’s inspiring to see such diverse and dynamic agri-tech businesses pushing the boundaries and driving change in the industry,” she said. The event, which is the Asia Pacific region’s premier agrifood tech convention, will be held Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre on February 20-21.