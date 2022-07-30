WAFarmers’ dairy council is still on the hunt for a vice president after a call for nominations from the floor was met with silence at the organisation’s dairy conference in Busselton.

Forrest Grove farmer Ian Noakes was reappointed as president of the dairy council at the conference, after taking the reins from Brunswick farmer Michael Partridge in 2020.

Mr Noakes urged his fellow farmers to put their hand up to provide some “renewal” for the council, which works closely with WAFarmers dairy executive officer Laura Stocker.

He served as vice president for four years before taking over the top role, but the vice president position has been vacant for the past two years.

“It is pretty disappointing more people don’t want to get involved with the process,” Mr Noakes said. “I don’t mind doing it but I don’t know how long I will do it for.

“I enjoy it and I would like to think we are doing things that benefit others.

“We need people that have industry interests because it takes you a while to learn the ropes.

Mr Noakes urged people to come along to the council meetings and participate, obligation-free.

“It is quite involved, but it is really rewarding to think that you are doing something for the benefit of everyone else in the industry,” he said.

“It is worth it. We need a couple of new members on the council.”

Mr Noakes said he was fortunate to have “great support” from Mr Partridge, who remains on the council, but he hoped someone wold step up to the plate of vice president soon.

“You need people to bounce ideas off … I am always a believer that the best decisions are made in a collaborative approach and that is what the dairy council does,” he said.

Mr Noakes farms with his wife Helen and sons Brad and Steve at Forest Grove in WA’s South West.