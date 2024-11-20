About 40 WAFarmers board members, staff and key partners enjoyed a tasting afternoon in the Swan Valley to celebrate National Agriculture Day on Friday, November 15. National Agriculture Day is held on the third Friday of November each year to celebrate the industry that feeds people around the world. WAFarmers president John Hassell said celebrating National Ag Day was an important way to educate people about where their food came from. “Its important we find ways to support agriculture rather than find ways to attack it,” he said. Mr Hassell said WA Farmers was proud to support the event — a National Farmers’ Federation initiative — and was pleased with the turnout. It was the fifth year WA Farmers had celebrated the day, with the packed coach making its first stop at Lamont’s winery, where local cheese and fruit were also enjoyed. The tour continued to the House of Honey, where a mead making demonstration was among the highlights. The third stop was Oscar’s in the Valley, where a gin blending class was held. This proved the most popular part of the tour, with the science and art of aromatics explored and a greater appreciation of the spirit developed. The last stop was fresh fruit and vegetable producer Baba and Didas, which provided guests with a traditional Croatian lamb on the spit, peka and salads to end the afternoon.