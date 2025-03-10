The registered Telethon fundraiser Kelpies for Kids brought much-needed awareness of the program’s aim to provide for country children’s health to Wagin Woolorama. The program co-ordinates donated working Kelpie pups to be trained and offered for sale as working dogs. The inaugural auction at last year’s Perth Royal Show raised more than $50,000. Each pup will be represented by one of the “master trainers” — country kids who were nominated by people in the rural communities and live near the program’s working dog trainers. Kelpies for Kids co-ordinator Kate Willcocks, of Lake Grace, said this year’s sale would involve 10 Telethon stars and nine pups. She was inspired to be involved after becoming aware of the huge challenges faced by farming families who had to travel long distances to have medical treatment for a child. “I average about 2500 kilometres in a week to seek treatment for my daughter,” Ms Willcocks said. “At Woolorama, the crowd was busy on Saturday, we raised some awareness for the Telethon cause at our display site with pups on hand — the word is getting out. “The nine pups will be auctioned on October 3 at the Perth Royal Show. “The funds are great, but it’s more about the awareness of our country kids.” The next Kelpies for Kids gatherings will be at the Supreme Working Dogs Trials in Northam on August 30 and at the Newdegate Machinery Field Days in September before the Perth Royal Show. Ms Willcocks said the program involved three different Kelpie breeders, all working Kelpie-registered, and the pups would be coming from good quality working homes. “It’s definitely grown and Kelpies for Kids is now incorporated as a registered fundraiser,” she said.