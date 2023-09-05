Wagin’s much-loved giant ram is set to be immortalised on a $1 coin as part of a new Australia Post “Big Things” collection honouring some of the country’s best-known tourist attractions. Bart — built by the Wagin community in 1985— was one of 10 icons selected to form AusPost’s new collection, which aims to celebrate the nation’s “love affair” with out-sized sculptures. It and the other coins will be available to purchase online or in-store at Australia Post from Monday, September 11. The coins will cost $3 each or $29 for a full coin set, with one in every 10 sets featuring a special coloured Giant Murray Cod coin. Shire of Wagin president Phil Blight the town was delighted Bart would be recognised. “The nine meter tall Merino ram was constructed in 1985 and has been a real positive success story ever since,” he said. “Like many small rural towns, we are dependent on such icons to bring in visitors. “We are proud of our Merino industry and I think the coin will go a long way in promoting woolgrowers throughout Australia.” Bart was built in 1985 as a tourist attraction and a way to pay tribute to the town’s strong sheep and wool industry, with more than 20,000 people flocking to Wagin for the State’s biggest sheep show — Wagin Woolorama — every March. Mr Blight said the ram was painted every ten years at a cost of between $20,000 and $30k, to keep up its appearance. Australia Post general manager of retail product Kayla Le Cornu said despite their kitsch, Australia’s famed “Big Things” had been visited by as much as 90 per cent of the population and were well-loved. “Our ‘Big Things’ are colourful, entertaining and truly make their mark in so many local communities across Australia,” Ms Cornu said. “We’re celebrating some of our most iconic ‘Big Things’ with this new coin collection, in partnership with the Royal Australian Mint.” An accompanying stamp collection also includes the Big Tasmanian devil, Giant Murray Cod, Big Swoop, Big Jumping Crocodile and the Giant Koala, which will be available for purchase from $1.20. It is understood AusPost had previously surveyed the public on the “Big Things” they wanted to see as part of the collection, including a big black swan in Perth, a gold nugget in Ballarat and an AFL football or a big coffee in Melbourne. Bart’s coin debut comes after he avoided damage after a 3.6 magnitude earthquake rocked the small town of Wagin in February, with Mr Blight saying his survival showed “we breed tough rams in Wagin”. The tourist attractions included in the coin set are: