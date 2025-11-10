A motorcyclist has died after a horror collision with a truck at an intersection in the Mid West at the weekend. Police say a Mack truck towing four trailers was involved in a collision with a blue Harley Davidson motorcycle at the intersection of Walter Road and Nangetty-Walkaway Road in Walkaway about 1.10pm on Sunday. The rider of the motorcycle, a 60-year-old man, sustained critical injuries in the crash. He died at the scene. The 56-year-old male truck driver avoided injury. Major crash investigators are urging anyone who saw the crash, or either the Mack truck towing trailers or the Harley Davidson motorcycle travelling in the area prior to the crash, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or to make a report online. Anyone with dash-cam or mobile phone vision relating to this crash, can upload the vision directly to investigators via this link.