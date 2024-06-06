A Katanning-based meat processor is taking measures to source its own worker accommodation, providing a solution to some of the workforce issues raised by an independent panel report. The WA Meat Marketing Co-operative is working towards building and/or purchasing more dwellings to house up to 150 additional workers to help man a whole new chain in its processing facility. WAMMCO also bought Katanning’s Jumbuck Motel in 2023 to house workers, while still running it as a normal motel for the public. WAMMCO chief executive Coll MacRury said the processor had been lucky to not suffer too much of a worker shortage, and the motel was just for contractors. “We do use it for the time of the year when we need our own people or our own contractors that come from the east,” he said. When talking about the plans for additional local worker accommodation, Mr MacRury said the housing would be different to typical fly-in, fly-out donga villages, and would give workers something to be “proud of” and make them want to stay and work in the Great Southern region. “You don’t want workers to start work then leave because the accommodation is not up to standard,” he said. Mr MacRury said the upgrades had nothing to do with the recent announcement to ban live sheep exports by sea in May 2028. “We just wanted to look after our members better, be able to kill our members’ stock in the spring when the peak is on … that’s why we put the capacity on,” he said. However, Mr MacRury said WAMMCO’s decisions had “good timing” and the processor expected it could keep up with the additional stock that may come through in the absence of live sheep exports, thanks to the additional chain. “We’re sort of working towards the future and we believe what we’re doing is the right thing to do,” he said. WAMMCO’s current initiative was one of several case studies referenced in the Independent Panel Report: Phase Out of Live Sheep Exports by Sea. Other case studies mentioned were the Victorian Government’s horticulture worker accommodation initiative in Robinvale, and the Queensland Government’s initiative to support the repurposing of underutilised facilities for rural worker accommodation. Mr MacRury said he expected the additional worker housing to be established within the next two years.