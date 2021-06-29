WA’s biggest shearing competition is set to go ahead as part of the Perth Royal Show on Saturday, September 25.

Royal Agriculture Society of WA shearing organiser Don Boyle said that was the understanding he had from a meeting with RASWA heads just two weeks ago.

Mr Boyle, who has been organising the shearing competition for more than 25 years, said entries were now open.

“Competitors have until two weeks prior to the show to get their entries in,” he said.

“Unfortunately, going on other shearing shows throughout the year, I reckon participation will be down this year.

“Most importantly, we don’t want it to slide another year, because if you let them slide for too long, it is very difficult to get them back again.”

The Perth Royal Show was cancelled last year due to COVID-19.

Camera Icon RASWA Circuit Shearing Show organiser Don Boyle. Credit: Countryman

Mr Boyle said the main benefit of running the prestigious RASWA Circuit Shearing Show was to promote good-quality shearing.

“The farmer wants the wool on the table not under the table,” he said.

Mr Boyle said the shearing show would run with a “no frills” theme.

“We won’t have the Trans Tasman event with the New Zealand competitors and there will be no Eastern States shearers coming over, mostly because of potential COVID restrictions making it all the difficult,” he said.

“The RASWA is working with minimal staff levels and finances are short, which will affect prize money, but competing at the Show is more about winning a prestigious award.”

Mr Boyle said he welcomed all funding support to enable the shearing competition to have a strong backing.

WA Competition Shearing Association president Greg Drew said shearing shows had been successfully been run at Wagin, Williams and Pingelly this year, with only the Darkan show cancelled because of COVID concerns.

The State’s other shearing competitions are flagged for Koorda on September 4, Corrigin on September 11, Perth on September 25, Kojonup on October 23, Dinninup on November 2 and Boddington on November 6.

“All these shows are set to take place, unless we have COVID restrictions,” Mr Drew said.