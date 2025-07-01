Jock Laurie and Emma Watson will step down from the Australian Wool Innovation board come November, while NSW-based vet Michelle Humphries has put her hand up for re-election. AWI finally revealed which three director positions would be vacated from the seven-director board ahead of the upcoming annual general meeting last week, after weeks of speculation. Mr Laurie was left with little choice but to step down, in line with a 10-year limit on director terms implemented in 2021, while Ms Watson tendered her resignation after first joining the board in 2023. He paid tribute to Ms Weston’s contribution, saying her “energy and experience would be missed” after the AgriDigital founder joined the AWI board in 2023. “We are keen to continue to draw on her expertise in specific areas once she leaves the board,” Mr Laurie said. Dr Humpries was the only director of the three to put her hand up for re-election as part of the normal cycling of directors who have served six years. The NSW-based veterinarian was elected in 2019 on an AWI-preferred ticket with existing directors Wal Merriman and David Webster. She works as a reproduction veterinarian from Jerilderie in NSW, with skills in sheep health, welfare, and biosecurity. Other members on the AWI board who are not up for re-election include Georgia Hack, Neil Jackson, Don Macdonald and George Millington. Mr Laurie, who served as the National Farmers’ Federation president between 2010 and 2013, was elected to the AWI board in 2015 and was appointed chairman in 2021 after Colette Garnsey’s resignation. He is currently the longest standing existing member, and runs a family farming business that consists of wool, lamb, beef and grain on properties in Walcha, Bendemeer and Gunnedah in New South Wales. The AWI AGM will be held in Sydney on November 14, marking the first time the organisation has refreshed its board in two years, with three spots up for grabs as part of the normal director rotation process. AWI has established a board nomination committee to assist with the election process. The committee is responsible for identifying necessary and desirable director competencies, considering candidates standing for election or re-election and making non-binding recommendations to shareholders in relation to the election or re-election of candidates. Kojonup’s Neil Jackson will join the five-person nomination committee as an independent nonexecutive director, alongside fellow board member and South Australian woolgrower George Millington.