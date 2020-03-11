Search
WA’s five rural women of the year finalists confirmed

Zach RelphCountryman
Blue Tree Project founder Kendall Whyte is among the five WA finalists.
Camera IconBlue Tree Project founder Kendall Whyte is among the five WA finalists. Credit: Iain Gillespie/The West Australian

Five women from regional WA have been announced as the State’s finalists to to vie for a national award acknowledging the critical role women play in rural Australia.

The Blue Tree Project founder Kendall Whyte and Kalannie Community Resource Centre co-manager Jo Ashworth are among the WA finalists for the 2020 WA AgriFutures Rural Women’s Award.

Kalannie Community Resource Centre co-manager Jo Ashworth.
Camera IconKalannie Community Resource Centre co-manager Jo Ashworth. Credit: DPIRD/DPIRD

Farmsmart designer Lucy Anderton, of Albany, has also been confirmed alongside innovative insect farmer Lauren Bell, of Broome, and lawyer Cara Peek, also of Broome.

Cara Peek, of Broome.
Camera IconCara Peek, of Broome. Credit: Jalaru Photography/Jalaru Photography

Regional women spearheading or involved in ground-breaking projects benefiting their community or industry are being urged to nominate for the 2020 WA AgriFutures Rural Women’s Award.

The winner, to be announced on April 8, will be awarded $10,000 to progress their project, receive access to professional development and networking and also represent WA at the national final.

Farmsmart designer Lucy Anderton.
Camera IconFarmsmart designer Lucy Anderton. Credit: DPIRD/DPIRD

Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development director general Ralph Addis congratulated the five WA finalists.

“These finalists have very diverse expertise and interests,” he said.

“But what they have in common is they are innovators, collaborators and leaders in their fields and excellent ambassadors for Western Australia’s regional communities.”

Lauren Bell, of Broome
Camera IconLauren Bell, of Broome Credit: Abby Murray Photography/Abby Murray Photography

Esperance grain and sheep farmer Belinda Lay won last year’s WA AgriFutures rural women’s award for her work using specially designed collars to monitor the health of sheep.

