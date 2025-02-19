WA shearers and wool brokers are demanding to be heard after lobbying the Federal Government’s live export co-design workshop co-ordinators to hold a special forum focused on the “forgotten” industry. WoolProducers chief executive Jo Hall and WA Shearing Industry Association of WA Darren Spencer said they and others had lobbied the Federal Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry to hold a wool-focused workshop on February 21. Representatives from DAFF are at the tail end of a through a 14-town tour of towns across WA sheep farming areas, designed to gather ideas on how to mitigate effects of the Albanese Government’s plan to ban live sheep exports by 2028. Ms Hall said and other members of the wool industry believed it had been “forgotten in the conversation” about the live-export ban, which will have effects across the supply chain which includes transporters, stock traders, exporters, agents and more. “We believed it was important to have a meeting focused on the wool industry in particular,” she said. “Wool has been the forgotten casualty of this ban and we want the chance to talk about the impact on our industry. Ms Hall said the organisation had two main objectives for the meeting — to discuss the impact of the ban on the post-farmgate wool supply chain and to put forward ideas of how the Federal Government could invest in this space. “This meeting will have a post-farmgate focus, but we would encourage interested woolgrowers to come along,” she said. “Banning live sheep exports is a supply chain issue ... but most of the focus has been on the meat industry.” The move comes after wool industry members held a crisis meeting at the Australian Wool Testing Authority in November to discuss the Keep the Sheep campaign. Ms Hall said the meeting consensus was that members were in “full support” of the Keep the Sheep campaign. “It highlighted the fact that we must keep fighting to reverse this damaging decision,” she said. “We would like to thank everyone that has donated a bale, along with the others in the supply chain that has made this happen.” WA Shearing Industry Association president Darren Spencer said it had collaborated with WoolProducers and industry to push for the meeting. Farm industry groups have been split on whether to engage with Federal Labor’s sheep shipping ban co-design process, with WoolProducers, WAFarmers and WASIA so far some of the only bodies to engage. Sheep Producers Australia recently announced it would no longer engage with the process, with CEO Bonnie Skinner saying she believed the Federal Government had already settled on an “internal” transition plan. The Australian Livestock Exporters’ Council and Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA also will not engage, while the Stud Merino Breeders Association of WA was still deciding last month. Mr Spencer said WASIA would continue to engage but he was “sympathetic to those groups that don’t want to participate”. “We are not going to turn up and be given lip service,” he said. The meeting is at Quest Apartments in Fremantle at 1pm to 3.30pm.