Uncertainty around COVID-19 case numbers in the metro area has led the WA Shearing Industry Association to cancel its upcoming general meeting.

WASIA on Monday announed it had “regretfully decided” to cancel the meeting scheduled for Saturday, after listening to member concerns about coming to Perth.

It comes as the State Government mandates mask wearing for public indoor areas in the Perth, Peel and South West regions off the back of community transition of the virus and a growing list of exposure sites.

“Our primary concern is for everyone’s health and not impacting their work,” executive officer Valerie Pretzel said.

They have since decided to run each of the presentations online each week instead, with hopes the first — which will feature DPIRD COVID incident commander Bruce Mullins — will be held next week.

The session will provide information on what the latest COVID-19 directives mean for shearing teams and contractors and give them an opportunity to ask questions.

Other speakers that were due to talk at Saturday’s now-cancelled meeting were Worksafe Commissioner Darren Kavanagh, representatives from the Department of Corrective Services — career and employment services, and AWI program manager for wool harvesting training and development Craig French.