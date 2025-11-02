Aerial firefighting fleets have been deployed to Narrogin and Esperance in a bid to protect WA’s bumper grain crop as concerns about an increased fire risk this harvest season heat up. Two strike teams — called the Grain Harvest Aerial Fleet — been stationed in the two regional towns from November 1 to safeguard crops and increase local firefighting capacity. Each team includes two fixed wing waterbombers and a supervision aircraft. The aerial deployment comes as WA farmers start to harvest a what is predicted to be a bumper 25.4 million tonne crop between now and February, challenging the biggest-ever recorded crop in WA of 26Mt in 2022. WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis said the deployment of the aircraft was “critical” to protect one of the State’s most valuable exports and support regional communities. “We thank our farmers for their resilience and commitment, especially during the challenges of the fire season,” she said. With a cruising speed of 280km/h, the fleet have the capacity to drop up to 3150 litres of water, foam, or retardant, to safeguard crops and fight fires. They take minutes to refuel and reload. During the 2024-25 harvest, the Grain Harvest Aerial Fleet attended 18 fires — four in Geraldton, 12 in Narrogin and two in Esperance. WA Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Darren Klemm said the strategic positioning of the fleets allowed for a “rapid and effective” response to fires that crop up. “As temperatures rise and vegetation dries out, crop fires can ignite and spread with alarming speed,” he said. “These aircraft can be on scene within minutes, quickly reload, and return to the air to help contain fires before they escalate and threaten communities. “In previous seasons the strike teams have played an integral role in stopping crop fires before they cause devastating losses. “DFES will continue to monitor fire conditions closely across the Mid West, Wheatbelt, and Great Southern regions throughout harvest and will reposition aircraft as needed based on regular risk assessments.” The program, now in its fifth year, received $6.7 million worth of funding in the State Budget to continue the deployment. WA Emergency Services Minister Paul Papalia said the fleet would allow a quick response to any fires threatening crops or regional communities. “As harvest ramps up, so too does the fire risk,” he said. “This initiative also helps ease the burden on our farmers, who are often the first to face these fires.” Rural property owners and communities have been urged to develop a bushfire plan with family and employees in the event a bushfire strikes.