Succession planning is like sex and politics, we just don’t want to talk about it. But this leads to a generation of farmers who think they are alone in their experiences. It’s a topic Gillian Fennell wants to lift the lid on. The Queensland-bred pastoralist was among the speakers at the WA Lot Feeders Association’s Better Beef conference in Bunbury on May 20. Originally from Hughenden, Ms Fennell is now based on a million-acre rangelands Charbray cattle station in the far north of SA called Lambina Station. “If there is one thing to remember, it is that you are not as alone as you think you are,” she said. “Succession planning is not a financial problem or a legal problem, it is a people problem. “But the fact is that most of us are really bad at communication.” Her top indicator for success in succession planning is to start it early. “The earlier the better … it is a process, not an event, it is as constant and variable as the seasons,” Ms Fennel said. “Having distinct plans or goals to meet these plans will make or break your business. “Think about what you want in the future … in five, 10 or 15 years.” Ms Fennell said succession planning was “ruining mental health” and tearing families apart. “Not knowing if you are going to have a property fold out from under you the next week is no way to treat your kids, and I see that a lot,” she said. She urged parents to meet family members regularly and to “listen when the second generation communicates their values and goals”. “They might be different to yours, because we are from a different time,” she said. “But not listening to your kids is not the way to go about it. “If you want to leave a legacy of being a stupid old bastard, that is the right way to go about it.”