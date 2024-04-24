The CEO of a livestock transport company has laid bare serious concerns for WA’s trucking industry, calling out the Department of Transport for “loading a gun” by pushing away experienced truckies because of “inconsistent” heavy vehicle driver licensing practices. Mitchell’s Livestock Transport CEO John Mitchell said “selective use of bureaucratic red tape” had prevented experienced overseas truck drivers, including operators who have driven the heaviest known truck in Europe for a decade, from entering Australia’s trucking industry. It comes amid a nationwide truck driver shortage, with more than 20,000 vacant truck driver positions on SEEK as of February 2024. Industry leaders say the true extent of the shortage has been hard to quantify because many trucking businesses have stopped advertising for jobs online. Mr Mitchell said he had hoped to employ a truck driver who held a CE class licence (the highest truck license in Europe) and had carted livestock across Ireland for 10 years, only to come to a roadblock when the operator could obtain only a Medium Rigid licence from DoT. Under WA Road Traffic Regulations, the truck driver would have to hold the MR licence for a year before being able to apply for a Heavy Combination or Multi Combination Licence — the Australian equivalent of what he had been operating for a decade in Ireland. Mr Mitchell said the truck driver would most likely return home now because he could not afford to wait a year before acquiring a MC or HC licence. “The transport professionals are what they (DoT) are pushing away,” Mr Mitchell said. “It’s impossible to comprehend; we’re loading a gun with the red tape we’ve got in Australia. “This is not a Labor or Liberal issue – the responsibility falls directly onto the Department, along with other fixable obstacles that are stifling opportunities to get right minded people of all ages into our struggling industry.” Mr Mitchell said this was not an isolated occurrence and many other businesses had been unable to employ experienced foreign drivers for similar reasons. He said DoT’s licensing practice for foreign drivers had been “far from consistent and transparent” because of the “ad hoc” approach in place. Currently, interstate or overseas heavy vehicle drivers can have their past driving experience recognised on a case-by-case basis when applying for a heavy vehicle licence, and it is up to the CEO of DoT to grant special permission for those instances. In Mr Mitchell’s case, it has led to uncertainty over who can and can’t be granted truck licences. Mr Mitchell called for a uniform and timely approach to foreign truck drivers which would give them the chance to be tested on their skill by a registered assessor, as opposed to being made to wait a year to obtain anything above an MR licence. Western Roads Federation CEO Cam Dumesny agreed there needed to be a uniform approach to experienced foreign truck drivers. “It is challenging to get foreign drivers into the country, specifically for the purpose of truck driving,” Mr Dumesny said. “We are concerned about the licensing practices in some east coast jurisdictions, whose drivers may subsequently end up driving to WA.” He said a consistent criterion should include foreign drivers to be independently verified as competent for the licence they are applying for and to be able to complete training in and pass a test on heavy vehicle regulations. Mr Dumesny said safe and courteous road trucking practices should also be taught, including practices not necessarily written in a book but applied by Australian truck drivers. He said unsafe road trucking practices had become a “national concern” and it was important for the uniform approach to adequately assess and promote safe driving practices. Mr Mitchell said the licensing system in its current form was a double-edged sword — it repelled experienced truck drivers struggling to get into Australia’s trucking industry, but at the same time allowed inexperienced drivers who wanted to enter the industry “for the wrong reasons”. “This is what we don’t want,” Mr Mitchell said. “We can’t get the right people who have the right intentions. They (DoT) have systemic problems which comes from the top with the way they do these types of licenses. “The right type of people that have the right experience … that’s who we’re turning away.” In response to questions from Countryman, a DoT spokesperson said the Department had “stringent requirements” in place to ensure provider assessors met DoT standards. “DoT regularly audits the heavy vehicle practical driving assessments (PDA) conducted by authorised providers including reviews of assessment result sheets, on-site observational audits and reviews of body-worn camera footage recorded during PDAs.”