As Gascoyne producers battle ongoing drought conditions, a volunteer-led charity that provides emergency fodder is calling on the State Government to offer more support. During January, Esperance-based Farmers Across Borders carted donated hay to Gascoyne and Mid West pastoralists, but vice-president Roley Pearce said the group did not have the funds for more trips. Mr Pearce said applications for support were piling up and the charity had no way to service the regions in need. Hay donations had been consistent, he said, particularly from farmers in Esperance, and the charity had about 4000 bales ready to go. “We can only service one station at a time, and we do around 89 to 90 bales to each station,” he said. “Each truck is about $15,000 a year for registrations, plus licences and insurances. “That’s something we cover ourselves. As well as the fuel and meals for the team. “We do it for the passion, we don’t make any money off this. I’ve been up to those cattle stations, you look at some of those animals, they are skin and bone. Their owners are at their wits’ end.” The charity has received donations from the public, but Mr Pearce wanted the State Government to introduce a freight subsidy that could mirror policies in the Eastern States that provided rebates for transporting fodder, water or livestock during drought. He pointed to South Australia’s Donated Fodder Transport Drought Assistance Scheme, which provided a $9 per kilometre subsidy for road trains and $4.5/km for single trailers. WA does not have this subsidy, and Mr Pearce said the charity’s president Sam Starcevich had been emailing and calling the State Government until he was “hoarse in the throat”. The charity received a one-off government payment of $150,000 two years ago, but had received nothing since despite repeated calls for support. “The State Government sent us a two-page letter, that may as well have just said in big letters ‘NO’ at the top, along with links to funding that don’t apply to us,” he said. Nationals WA leader Shane Love said he had been approached by farmers in Northampton who had fodder they were donating for Gascoyne producers. “This (Farmers Across Borders) is a volunteer-led effort stepping up to support pastoralists through one of the driest periods in living memory, yet the State Government has refused to provide even modest assistance to help transport donated feed,” he said. “Thousands of bales of donated feed are sitting there ready to go, but the Government won’t help get it on a truck, which says everything about their priorities.” Mr Love said the Nationals had made repeated calls to Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis seeking targeted assistance with freight costs for essential fodder. “We’ve been pointed instead to Federal Government programs that don’t address the urgency or the specific needs on the ground,” he said. “Pastoralists have been raising these concerns for months, and they remain unheard. With ongoing fuel shortages, the situation is becoming even more critical, making it increasingly difficult to transport the feed their livestock urgently need.” Minister Jarvis said while she understood some areas of the Gascoyne and Murchison were experiencing dry conditions, pastoralists were familiar with managing it. “These conditions are not uncommon in the southern rangelands, and pastoralists are familiar with managing multiple years of dry seasonal conditions as a normal part of their business management,” she said. “Some stations have chosen to destock with beef prices currently at record highs.” She encouraged pastoralists to consider existing support programs. “If pastoralists in the Gascoyne require hay for their livestock, there are commercial providers who are closer,” she said. “If pastoralists are financially impacted by several dry seasons, there are Australian Government programs for low-cost loans to get people through these periods.”