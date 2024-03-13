In 2018, the Country Woman’s Association of WA assigned a small group of volunteers to the task of putting together a book documenting the organisation’s 100 years of history. Now, after five years of long trips, storytelling, laughter and tears, the CWA of WA has unveiled its book Women of Spirit — A Centenary of CWA Stories at a launch in front of 360 people. WA’s first female governor Kerry Sanderson, with the assistance of Minister for Women’s Interests Sue Ellery, officially launched the book at Kings Park on International Women’s Day. The editorial team comprising Pam Batten OAM HLM, Jocelyn Mitchell, Vivienne Rowney HLM and Alan Jones sifted through countless stories and distilled 100 years worth of history into 100 chapters, with each chapter dedicated to a prominent CWA member. Past CWA of WA president Barbara Dinnie OAM, who has a chapter in the book, said the centenary was an important time to reflect on the many people who had made the organisation what it is today. “It’s a very special experience to be a part of it all. It makes me think of all of all the wonderful people I’ve met over the years throughout WA,” she said. “It just amazes me how wonderful our membership is and how many beautiful members we have that have achieved so much.” Mrs Dinnie has been a CWA member since she was 17, when she joined the Bencubbin branch in 1954. However, her connection to the organisation goes further back to when she was just nine years old, when she went along to her mother’s CWA meetings that were “hat and glove” affairs that looked a bit different to today’s operations. She was also introduced to the organisation via seaside holidays in Easternholme, Fremantle, which was established by the CWA in 1946 for country children. For Mrs Dinnie, it was the first time she got to ride a train and see Perth and the ocean. Many years later, CWA would take her not only all over the State but to see the world and make change overseas, whether it was knitting for Chernobyl or sponsoring health care workers in Malawi, East Africa. “You see all those flags coming in representing all those countries and you think ‘how amazing so many people from around the world are making a difference by being together and discussing issues that are the similar in so many areas’,” Mrs Dinnie said. Raelene Hall, another member to have a chapter in the book, said she was honoured to be a part of CWA of WA and its extensive history. “It makes me feel that what I contributed in my time in CWA has been worthwhile and has been acknowledged,” she said. “It’s very much a big honour ... But i also feel like ‘what, me?’.” Mrs Hall joined the Murchison Air Branch in 1983 after moving to Neds Creek, a cattle station 214km out of Meekatharra. Like many women in the bush, Mrs Hall raised and taught her own children on the station, a life that brought many ups and downs but was made easier by having the support of other women. “CWA was the first organisation I joined when I married and moved up to Neds Creek. It gave me support. It gave me friendship. It gave me women who could help me on this crazy new journey called life on a station,” Mrs Hall said. “You think ‘these women have done it, so there’s no reason why I can’t do it’.’” Mrs Hall mentioned connections with CWA members Di Forsyth, Maureen Woods and Maryanne O’Dwyer, which were made possible despite the hundreds of miles of bush between them. “(They) gave me that sense of community and belonging and that I had others I could turn to if I wasn’t sure about things,” she said. Alyson Cooper, a Nyabing branch member with a chapter in the book, echoed Mrs Hall’s sentiment. “I think it’s the support you get from like-minded women who are there to better everyone ... It’s a multi-generational cohort of women that just love talking to each other and socialising with each other and being a part of a team,” she said Mrs Cooper joined the Nyabing branch in 2010 and quickly found the support of CWA women looking out for their community. “I joined CWA because I was a young mum in town. I had no family support and these women just took me in ... I could sit and actually be a person again as a new mum.” Mrs Cooper said the CWA might be known for its tea and scones but it was an organisation that had been behind many diverse causes, whether it was political change such as WA’s Voluntary Assisted Dying Act or community support such as helping a family in crisis. “The biggest thing I find in CWA is you have a voice. Even out in the country, you have a voice,” Mrs Cooper said. Despite the notable number of people in attendance, there were many CWA members who have passed but have had their story recorded to be read by future generations. Mrs Dinnie, who has written eulogies for CWA members and was one of many who helped put the book together, said the storytelling aspect had been both bittersweet and rewarding. “I’ve gathered stories together by speaking to a lot of people and CWA members about what their story is, and even though I’ve lived through a lot of it, I still appreciate the things so many have done,” she said. “Weaving a story with them, with their lives and through the family’s lives about these people has been a beautiful memory as well.” The book retails at $65 and is now on sale via the CWA shop at cwaofwa.asn.au/shop.