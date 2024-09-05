Western Power has completed network upgrades in three Wheatbelt shires in the hope of reducing the number and duration of unplanned power outages.

The works, which began in March, aimed to increase resilience against major weather events in the shires of Dalwallinu, Moora and Coorow.

“We’ve replaced around 200 poles and carried out other essential maintenance including replacing cross arms and insulators,” Western Power spokesman Zane Christmas said.

“The work is in addition to our ongoing maintenance work and covered a vast geographical area within a number of different local government areas.”

With most of the power lines running through farmland, Mr Christmas said the utility worked closely with local farmers to ensure timing of crops were considered.

The upgrades were completed using live line glove and barrier techniques.

Mr Christmas this meant Western Power was able to minimise interruptions to power supply for homes and businesses while the work was carried out.