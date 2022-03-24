Households and businesses hit by lengthy blackouts will now receive a $120 compensation payout after the WA Government permanently increased its extended outage payment from $80.

The move comes after the State Government released the findings of its Christmas 2021 Power Outages Review, which investigated a spate of blackouts across regional and metropolitan WA between December 24 and 28.

The payment had already been increased to $160 for Western Power customers who experienced a blackout lasting longer than 12 hours during that four-day period.

Now, Western Power and Horizon Power customers who have had any extended power cut this year can claim the $120 payment — backdated to January 1.

Usually a claim must be made within 60 days of a blackout, however, the deadline has been temporarily extended to August 29 this year.

Those who have already received the $80 payment for an blackout that occurred this year will automatically be paid the additional $40 by April 30.

WA Energy Minister Bill Johnston said the independent review, which he tabled in Parliament on Wednesday, found “the reasons for the (Christmas) outages were varied but none related to a lack of maintenance”.

“The report noted that over the past five years, the State Government had approved all funding requests made by Western Power towards capital improvements to the network,” he said.

Camera Icon WA Energy Minister Bill Johnston. Credit: Justin Benson-Cooper / The West Australian

The Christmas power cuts impacted 107,000 Western Power customers in the Perth, Peel, South-West and the Mid-West regions.

All affected businesses and homes were part of the South West Interconnected System, which is serviced by Western Power and provides energy to most of WA’s population — from Kalbarri in the north to Albany in the south, and east to the Kalgoorlie-Goldfields region.

The review by Australian Energy Market Commissioner Michelle Shepherd did not look at the North West Interconnected System, which is serviced by Horizon Power, nor any cuts that occurred outside the four-day period.

Mr Johnston said WA experienced record-breaking high temperatures over the four-day period, resulting in abnormally high use of air-conditioners and fans, which put pressure on the network.

Ms Shepherd said the cuts were “largely caused by parts of the network not having the capacity to meet the unusually high electricity demand”.

“While the severity of the heatwave is historically rare, it’s expected similar events may occur more frequently in the future due to the impacts of climate change,” she said.

The report contained several recommendations, all of which the Government has committed to implement.

Mr Johnston, who has written to Western Power chair Colin Beckett requesting a time line of when the recommendations will be implemented, said the report showed Western Power’s planning processes “were to industry standard” but could “still be improved”.

Camera Icon The Christmas 2021 Power Outages Review contained several recommendations, all of which the Government has committed to implement. Credit: jplenio / Pixabay

“The report sets out a blueprint for improved services from Western Power by improving the way they do their planning, by improving the way they communicate with the community, and by the way they handle faults,” he said.

“And also, because climate change is leading to much higher temperatures across the South West Interconnected System, it shows that we need to review the way we manage bushfire risks when there’s an outage.”

Western Power has repeatedly come under fire for its policy that forbids staff from restoring power on total fire ban days.

Critics, including WA Nationals member for Moore Shane Love, who has campaigned for years to address power woes in the Mid West, have argued the policy frequently leaves regional communities without electricity for extended periods when there exist safe ways to restore power.

Farming communities including Northampton and Perenjori were among the worst hit during the December cuts, which at their height forced the closure of Perenjori’s local CBH bin during a record harvest.

However, unreliable power has been a burning issue in regional WA for decades.

Mr Love has called for the Government to launch another inquiry into ongoing blackouts across both the North West and South West Interconnected Systems, claiming the December outages review was too limited in scope.

A petition presented to Parliament by Mr Love last week attracted more than 2000 signatures from disgruntled residents who felt a comprehensive inquiry was “long overdue”.

Camera Icon WA Nationals member for Moore Shane Love, pictured, has campaigned for years to address power woes in WA’s Mid West. Credit: Supplied / Supplied

“Regional communities have sweltered through the hottest summer on record without power,” he said.

“It’s been infuriating for families, damaging for small businesses, and left those in regional WA feeling like second-class citizens.

“Frequent outages have seen hospitality businesses lose thousands of dollars of stock without compensation, doctors forced to throw out lifesaving COVID vaccines, and vulnerable residents being left without communications or air conditioning for days.”

WA Nationals member for the Agricultural Region Martin Aldridge has also called for another review into the regional power grid.

“Minister Johnston can twist words as much as he likes, but no one is buying his argument that this is somehow some sort of inquiry focused on regional power performance and safety,” he said.

Mr Johnston said Western Power was preparing for future blackouts by rolling out batteries, microgrids, standalone power systems and other network improvements.