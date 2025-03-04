Western Power is still probing the cause of the devastating Arthur River bushfire, nearly six weeks after farmers first speculated the blaze was sparked by a broken powerline. More than 11,000ha was destroyed in the fire after it ignited on January 24, with the Spurr family of Wedgecarrup losing their historical homestead built in 1928. Farmers believed the fire had been started by a broken powerline on a local farm, but a Department of Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said its investigation had not been able to determine a cause. A Western Power spokeswoman this week confirmed it was still conducting its investigation “as part of its normal operating protocols”. The blaze started during a challenging weekend for WA firefighters, who battled five out-of-control fires across the Great Southern and Wheatbelt between January 24 and 26. More than 100 fires were started by pole-top fires that weekend, which occurs when light drizzling rain combines with dust and pollution build-up to create paths or tracks on insulators.