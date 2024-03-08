Western Power will replace about 200 power poles in the heart of the Wheatbelt as part of network upgrades due to be completed by mid-year. Other essential maintenance, including replacing cross arms and insulators, will also be carried out, with the works taking place in the shires of Dalwallinu, Moora and Coorow. Western Power asset operations executive manager Zane Christmas said the upgrades would help reduce the length of unplanned outages and mitigate against climate impacts and major weather events. “These upgrades are taking place over a vast geographical area within multiple shires so it’s a large package of work in a number of local government areas,” he said. Crews will be working on power lines that mainly run through rural areas and farmland. Mr Christmas said Western Power was working closely with local farmers and had considered timing of crops when planning the works. “As with any project like this, it’s our goal to get the job done safely and efficiently while minimising interruptions to residents,” he said. “For this particular package of work, we’re aiming to complete the work on live lines using gloves and barriers. This means there should be minimal interruption to power supply for customers during the upgrades.” Western Power will notify residents and businesses likely to be affected by any required planned outages at least three days in advance. The utility has been working to address ongoing power outages that have caused headaches for farmers across the Mid West and Wheatbelt during recent summers, in a major escalation of a decades-old problem. Many powerlines between Three Springs, Morawa and Perenjori were damaged by cyclone Seroja in April 2021.