A mixed farm in a “coveted” part of WA’s Wheatbelt has been tipped to sell for more than $12 million when it goes under the hammer for the first time in 70 years next week. Covering nearly 1234ha of “prime farmland” at Darkan, Kuranooking Park comprises four lots across three titles in a high rainfall region according to agent Raine & Horne. The property includes a four-bedroom homestead, shearing shed, sheep yards and four grain silos. Selling agent John Hetherington said the “rare” property — located 200km south of Perth and 75km east of Collie — was attracting plenty of early interest and expects bidding could exceed the $12m price guide. “Even before its market debut, local farming interests in Darkan showed considerable interest in the property,” Mr Hetherington said. “Additionally, we’ve had enquiries from an out-of-area buyer looking to expand into the Darkan region.” With a diverse range of medium and strong soil types and ample water resources, Mr Hetherington said the property was ideally suited for sheep farming and cropping. “We’re offering this property earlier in the year than usual, providing the buyer with an opportunity to prepare for takeover and build up stock numbers before spring — or to facilitate the sale of a smaller property to secure this purchase,” he said. The property also boasts multiple general-purpose sheds, a super bunker with roof, powered workshop and coolroom. “Additional notable features . . . include its proximity to major powerlines that provide the potential for additional income with proposed wind turbines in the area,” the listing states. Kuranooking Park will go to auction at 1pm on Friday, May 10.