The church bells at Holy Trinity in Williams have rung for 100 years since the building’s foundation stone was laid on June 5, 1925, and a centenary celebration is in the planning for September 13-14. For a century, the little church on the corner of Adam and Richardson streets has stood as part of the town’s story —– a place where locals have gathered for Sunday worship, weddings, baptisms, farewells, and community events. It was designed by Perth architect George Herbert Parry and opened by Bishop Cecil Wilson. The foundation stone was laid by Lady Campion (Katherine Mary Byron) — known for her leadership in women’s community initiatives and as the inaugural patron of the Country Women’s Association. The Rev. Paul Bartley, who is based in Williams, said the centenary event would be marked with a weekend of celebrations, bringing together history, art, music, food, and family-friendly fun. “Visitors can expect historic displays, site tours, Devonshire tea, children’s activities, music, and a centenary art competition.,” he said. “The Bishop of Bunbury Ian Coutts will lead Sunday’s thanksgiving service, followed by a champagne toast, light lunch, and the planting of a centenary oak tree and time capsule.” Reverend Bartley has served as Vicor of Holy Trinity Anglican minister of Gateway Parish since February 2022. He trained at Trinity and Woollaston Theological Colleges in Perth and was ordained in the Anglican Diocese of Bunbury before taking up his rural service in WA. “My wife, Peggy, and I moved to Williams in early 2022 with our five children, we were drawn to serve a close-knit rural community,” Mr Bartley said. He said the centenary was a chance to honour people of a particular time. “We hope it will also be a time to highlight the current life of the church family in all its activities,” Mr Bartley said. “Life and ministry in Williams are full of challenges — this stretches us, but we keep in mind God’s kindness in bringing us here. “The greatest joy is in the simple but profound daily call — to get out among people and love them as God loves them.” Holy Trinity has long served not only Williams, but the site has been a hub of Christian service to the surrounding districts of Arthur River, Marradong, Quindanning, Boddington and Darkan. Most recently, a multi-use hall was completed in 1998. The parish has been shaped by both the faith and the exceeding generosity of locals. “For 100 years the stones of Holy Trinity have sheltered the real church — the people of God,” Mr Bartley said. “Parishioners remain committed to welcoming others with generous hospitality, and above all the good news of Jesus Christ. “Our prayer is that more of our neighbours will discover the hope we have, and the difference the Lord Jesus makes.” Mr Bartley said the community will celebrate not just a building, but the generations of people who have found comfort, hope, and belonging within its walls. The centenary weekend begins with an Open House on Saturday, September 13, from 1-4pm featuring displays, tours, tea, music, and activities. On Sunday, September 14, from 10am-1pm, a celebration service with the Bishop will be followed by the planting of a centenary oak tree and time capsule, a champagne toast, and light lunch. To find out more, visit gatewayparish.org/100.