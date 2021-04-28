Shire of Wiluna community members can seek disaster assistance for damage caused by flooding earlier this year.

Assistance is now being provided through the jointly funded Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.

Federal Emergency Minister David Littleproud said the impacts from the slow-moving trough and the flooding in the northern Goldfields, are still being felt by the community.

“The severe thunderstorms and floods that occurred in February had a significant impact on the local community, cutting off access for many residents in the Shire of Wiluna,” he said.

“The rapidly rising floodwaters that forced the closure of Goldfields Highway and disrupted local road networks, are still fresh in the minds of those people living in the area.

“Financial assistance, through the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements, is now available for the local community to help with clean-up operations and to restore damaged roads and infrastructure.”

Western Australian minister for emergency services Reece Whitby said the heavy rainfall and floodwaters had also impacted several pastoral properties in the region.

He said assistance through the DRFA would be an important mechanism to help the industry get back on its feet.

“A number of pastoral stations in the local area requested assistance and access to a local business was restricted due to the widespread flooding in the area,” Mr Whitby said.

“This funding will enable the local government to restore local road networks, which will be critical for affected communities as they recover from the effects of this extreme weather event.

"I would like to thank the local community and the Shire of Wiluna for their considered actions and for their patience as local conditions return to normal.”

To find out more, view disasterassist.gov.au