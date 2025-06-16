A 47-year-old society established to raise awareness of farmland salinity has come to an end, mainly due to what committee members say is a lack of research about the high-stakes issue. At the Whittington Interceptor Sustainable Agriculture Land Treatment Society (WISALTS) special general meeting held on February 7, members put forward two resolutions. The first was to close the society and the second was to donate any surplus funds to the WA Landcare Network. At the prior WISALTS annual general meeting, the audited financial statement included two donations totalling $10,000 was assigned to Murdoch University to further digitisation of WISALTS collective works into the university records. The society, established in 1978, was an initiative of Quairading-based salinity activists Messrs Lloyd Richards and Tom Mills. It was incorporated in 1981 and attracted 1200 members throughout the 1980s as concern about increasing salinity and discovering solutions to this land degradation issue. Inspiration for the formation of WISALTS came from the late Brookton famer Harry Whittington OAM (1921-1999) who did extensive research back to the 1950s and onwards on salinity problems throughout the world. He installed what became known as interceptor banks at his family’s Springhill Farm — a type of concrete wall around the top of a hill to hold water that is slowly released. Last year, the WA Landcare Network acknowledged Mr Whittington’s contribution by inducting him into the Landcarer’s Hall of Fame. Former WISALTS secretary Pam McGregor said while the WA Department of Agriculture acknowledged that the banks worked, there was no scientific data to prove why. “The society, on more than one occasion, was credited with starting awareness of the need for land care in WA,” she said. “Thanks to Murdoch University, there is a wealth of information about the Whittington Interceptor Bank System held in its Special Collections library.” “Although the supportive society is now closed, the principle of this system continues to provide some direction for action.”