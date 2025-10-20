A worker inside an excavator aboard a shipping vessel has escaped injury after smoke was seen rising from the ship during cargo loading. Reports of smoke on an excavator onboard a shipping vessel were made to triple-0 shortly after 2am on October 14. A Qube spokesman said the workers involved sustained no injuries, with work resuming at the site later in the day. “Qube crews responded immediately and appropriately to an incident aboard a ship yesterday (October 14), following smouldering being observed as product was being loaded,” he said. “Crews assisted a worker to exit an excavator, no injuries were sustained and no equipment was damaged. “Relevant authorities were advised, the scene was investigated and released, and work resumed.” Fremantle Port Authority confirmed the fire happened on board Yangze 17 while discharging a cargo of sulphur and three Qube workers were treated onsite by attending paramedics. “The wellbeing of the Qube employees involved in the incident is the priority,” Fremantle Port Authority chief executive Jodie Ransom said. “The appropriate authorities will investigate to determine the cause of the incident.” Volunteer and career fire and rescue crews from Kwinana, Perth, and Belmont attended the scene. Port crews moved the excavator on to the deck of the ship after the fire was extinguished about 4.40am. Operations resumed at 2pm. A St John WA spokeswoman confirmed one man in his 50s and two men in their 40s were checked for injuries and no-one was taken to hospital. WorkSafe confirmed it had been notified of the incident and is making preliminary enquiries.