Kate Chaney spent nearly $1.5 million on the fight to retain her seat of Curtin at the May Federal election, as new figures reveal Climate 200 poured almost $11 million into funding independent candidates. It comes as a retired tech entrepreneur from WA’s South West has emerged as the second-largest individual donor to independent and crossbench candidates, giving $1.9 million in the recent election cycle. Norman Pater said he wanted to level the playing field against the major parties and expedite climate action with the political donations. He was second only to Sydney share trader Robert Keldoulis, who donated almost $3.3 million to independent candidates through an investment fund and in his own name. The fundraising vehicle founded by Simon Holmes a Court, Climate 200, was the overall largest donor, giving more than $10.8 million to 34 independent candidates across the country, figures published by the Australian Electoral Commission on Monday show. It drew in just shy of $9.5 million during the campaign. The organisation also gave money to Nicolette Boele’s successful campaign to win Bradfied, although this isn’t shown in the data released because she set up a campaign entity rather than receiving donations as an individual. The donation and spending figures released on Monday only cover money given to individual candidates; the same information for parties won’t be released until February. “Climate 200 attracted significant donations but the total is far smaller than the massive amounts of money raised and spent by the major parties,” a spokesman said. “For the first time, in 2025, more people voted for non-major party candidates than either of the major parties, a trend that the polls indicate has continued since the election.” In WA, Mr Pater gave $130,000 to independent candidate Sue Chapman, whose campaign in Forrest gave Liberal MP Ben Small a scare. Another $135,000 went to Kate Hulett from New Regime Pty Ltd, which the independent’s campaign team said was linked to Mr Pater. Climate 200 also declared it had received $1 million from New Regime. Mr Pater is listed in electoral commission documents as giving $100,000 in his own name to Peter George, an independent who ran against Labor minister Julie Collins in the Tasmanian seat of Franklin. “The Albanese government has doubled down on the disastrous climate policies of WA Labor. I believe history will judge the culpable politicians badly. They have all but ensured they will face even more opposition at the next election,” Mr Pater said in a statement. The former businessman, who describes himself now as an impact investor and environmental philanthropist, is the founder and chief executive of the Carbon Farming Foundation. He features in a profile on the Farmers for Climate Action website with his partner Gita Sonnenberg, who was the co-convenor of the Voices for Forrest movement. Dr Chapman raised $730,403 from 360 donors and spent almost $570,000 on the community independent campaign in Forrest. Ms Hulett’s late run at Fremantle, where she almost unseated Assistant Minister for Climate Change Josh Wilson, spent more than $400,000 on the campaign. Labor spent significantly less in the seat which it had thought was safe, although it is believed to have spent close to $400,000 in Tangney where it fought hard to keep Sam Lim in office. Ms Hulett spent more than she received in donations, having brought in $366,779 from 216 people. Climate 200 donated more than $10.8 million to 34 independent candidates across the country. Kate Chaney was the top spender in WA, pouring almost $1.5 million into the campaign to retain her seat of Curtin at the May Federal election. This was nearly half a million dollars more than she spent in her inaugural campaign in 2022. The independent MP received $1,484,647 in donations from 1513 people and spent all but about $24,000 of it during the election. The details of how much her Liberal opponent Tom White spent will remain under wraps until February, because parties have a different electoral funding disclosure timeframe from individuals. But Liberals estimated during the election the party was spending more than $1 million on the seat. Climate 200 donated almost $500,000 to Ms Chaney’s campaign. Mr Keldoulis was another top donor ($77,170), closely followed by Keep Them Honest Pty Ltd ($75,000), directed by Sydney investment manager Fred Woollard, and the Jo Dyer and Wendy McCarthy-led Vida Impact Fund ($65,000). Michael Chaney donated $25,000 and Janet Holmes a Court chipped in $17,500 to Ms Chaney’s campaign. The biggest spender out of the independents nationally was Carolyn Heise, who came very close to unseating National Pat Conaghan in Cowper, with a campaign that fell just shy of $2 million. Allegra Spender spent $1.9 million on Wentworth, Monique Ryan $1.87 million in Kooyong and Zoe Daniel $1.8 million in her unsuccessful campaign to hold onto Goldstein. Alex Dyson raised the most money, just pipping Ms Heise, by bringing in $2.19 million although he only spent just over $1 million in his third tilt at the Victorian seat of Wannon. New electoral funding laws that will come into effect next July will mandate near-real time disclosure of donations, and cap the amount that can be spent on an individual campaign at $800,000 for a single seat or $90 million across the whole country. Donors will be limited to giving $50,000 a year to a single recipient or up to $1.6 million to multiple recipients. Special Minister of State Don Farrell said the new laws would “stop the billionaire arms race in federal elections” and significantly increase transparency. “Australians deserve to know who is funding their elections and our reforms deliver this,” he said.