WorkSafe has launched an inquiry into WA’s agricultural sector after a 24-year-old farmer was killed trying to tow a bogged vehicle with a tractor in the State’s Great Southern on Tuesday.

The tragic accident — the 12th work-related death in the sector in as many months — occurred when the towing equipment the man was using failed, striking him in the head.

WorkSafe commissioner Darren Kavanagh will head the inquiry.

“The statistics for the agricultural industry are not acceptable and it is deeply concerning that the number of fatalities in the industry continues to increase,” he said.

“The culture in the agriculture industry seems to allow fatal incidents to occur at significantly higher rates than any other industry, with farm production appearing to be put before the safety of families and workers.

“The inquiry will aim to establish how to make changes in safety in the industry and a report will be generated with recommendations on investigations and enforcement for consideration by the State Government.”

The latest death was on a property between Varley and Lake King.

Mr Kavanagh said he had advised Industrial Relations Minister Bill Johnston of his intention to use his powers under the Work Health and Safety Act 2020 to conduct an inquiry into the industry.

He said the inquiry would start by “examining the tragic deaths of agricultural workers and family members over the past five years”.

“Any work-related death is a tragedy and I offer my sincere condolences to the family of the worker involved in yesterday’s incident,” Mr Kavanagh said.