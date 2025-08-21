A Canadian giant’s plan to buy Yeeda Pastoral Company has taken a major step forward after the Supreme Court dismissed an appeal from a minority shareholder trying to block the $55 million deal. Yeeda’s meat-processing facility, the Kimberley Meat Company, was the only abattoir in northern WA but shut down in February 2024 due to high cattle prices, a shortage of supply, and damage from major floods in 2023. YPC was plunged into voluntary administration in February 2024, with about $103m in debt, before a $55m deal was proposed in August last year to sell YPC to the Canadian Government-backed TLP4 Australian Holdings — a subsidiary of AIMCo. The move into administration came while KMC was under the spotlight by WA’s environmental regulator for reports of alleged cattle deaths and illegal dumping of abattoir waste. AIMCo struck a deed of company arrangement to buy Yeeda’s assets out of administration, including the 475,000ha Yeeda Station and its export-accredited abattoir, as well as Mt Jowlaenga Station and eight residential properties in the Kimberley. Creditors and administrators appealed the proposal, but part-owner Fitzroy River Limited Liability Company appealed the transfer, claiming Justice Jenni Hill made a mistake in approving the transfer of Yeeda Pastoral Company shares. In an appeal, it claimed the deal would unfairly harm shareholders by undervaluing the company’s assets. Supreme Court Justices Robert Mitchell, John Vaughan and Alain Musikanth said the appeal was “fanciful” and rejected the idea that the company’s sale costs could go over $110m — a figure that would need to be reached before shareholders could expect a return. “There is no valuation evidence positively suggesting that the value of Yeeda’s assets in a liquidation scenario might exceed $110 million plus liquidation costs,” the Justices said. “There is no valuation evidence suggesting that the abattoir . . . might bridge that gap.” The backing by the Court of Appeals paves the way for the sale of one of WA’s oldest pastoral stations. Yeeda is backed by Hong Kong’s ADM Capital and New York-based Fitzroy River Limited, and owns eight residential properties and two cattle stations with about 15,000 cattle. Former owners Vicki and Jack Burton sold their stake in the pastoral company in 2019 to ADM Capital. Yeeda Station is located between Broome and Derby in the Kimberley. Mr Burton said he was “pretty keen” for KMC to begin operations again and expressed his surprise at the speed the appeal was dealt with. “It’s fairly much our legacy, so we’re pretty keen to see it all happening again,” he said. “From a Kimberley perspective we’ve lost that facility for another year — 2025 was basically a write-off because of the appeal process. “Had it all gone through it, I think it might have been operating this year with a bit of luck.”