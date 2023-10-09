WA’s agriculture industry has been rocked by the death of a 22-year-old female farm worker in the Mid West, who was killed when the quad bike she was riding to muster cattle rolled, causing “fatal injuries”. WorkSafe investigators travelled to the property in the Shire of Dandaragan to investigate the incident that occurred Wednesday, October 4, to “ensure compliance and preventing future incidents”. It is the first quad bike death in WA since July, when a nine-year-old girl died after being thrown off the quad bike ridden by her father in the Jarrahdale State Forrest. Acting WorkSafe Commissioner Sally North described the death as a tragedy, and relayed her sincere condolences to the woman’s family and other workers at the farm. She said the recent independent inquiry into Safety in the Agricultural Industry — spearheaded by her predecessor Darren Kavanagh – found that five workers died on WA farms in incidents involving quad bikes between 2017 and 2022. Former WorkSafe commissioner Mr Kavanagh announced the inquiry in June 2021 after the State’s 12th work-related death in the preceding year — significantly higher than usual. The deep dive found about 90 per cent of those killed or seriously injured were men, with nearly half of those aged over 55. Most common were being crushed or struck by tractors or machinery, or injuries from quad bike crashes. Quad bike accidents are the leading cause of death and severe injuries on Australian farms, according to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission. From 2011-20, 150 people died from quad bike accidents including 23 children. Quad bikes had never been subject to a safety standard until October 2020, when the first stage of new regulations took effect, To find out more about quad bike safety, visit the WorkSafe website.