Young leaders from the Wheatbelt have made their mark addressing regional issues at the 30th sitting of the Y WA Youth Parliament earlier this month. Bruce Rock’s Nathan Wayne and east Newdegate’s Trey Westlake represented the Central Wheatbelt and Roe electorates in the program from July 6, an opportunity they shared with 56 other young people from across the state. The budding politicians were “grateful” to have participated in the six-day camp which included parliamentary training, caucus meetings, debates and other learning activities. Mr Westlake said he enjoyed voicing his concerns — which had a distinctly regional viewpoint — in a parliamentary setting. “It was great to be able to bring some much attention to issues facing our regions,” he said. Both Mr Westlake and Mr Wayne also sat on the Agriculture, Food and Fisheries committee, where they debated the pros of the Primary Producer Resilience and Recovery Insurance Scheme Bill 2025. The bill established a state run, no cost insurance scheme that covers the expenses associated with natural disaster related damages. It would ensure primary producers are not left in the dark during times of crisis and are properly supported through challenging periods. The bill passed unanimously which Mr Westlake said was the “biggest highlight” of the program. “It was great to not only see that the metro people wanted to support our primary producers but also that we were able to educate them as an Agriculture, Food and Fisheries committee about the harm these disasters do to the regions,” he said. During parliament, Mr Westlake also took the opportunity to address the “complete lack of funding” in the State budget for the live sheep export transition and the “lack of meaningful investment” in Roe. “It was great to be able to voice these issues to actual members of parliament for a second year and hopefully some actual change comes out of it,” he said. Mr Westlake said participating in youth parliament over the last two years has solidified his decision to pursue a political career in the future. “The reason behind my push towards such a career is that I want to represent my roots in the bush and not just voice the concerns that we feel, but fix them,” he said. “Far too often the regions are forgotten about and I believe everyone deserves a fair go, no matter your postcode. “So, my goal would most certainly be to effect some real positive change in the bush, not just make some empty promises.”