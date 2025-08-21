Kulin farmer Brad Smoker is rapt with the health of his clover and oats mix despite receiving a slightly below average amount of rainfall so far this year. A fourth-generation farmer and Shire of Kulin deputy president, Mr Smoker lives north of Kulin with his wife Rynelle, 15-year-old twin daughters Lyla and Willow, and 12-year-old son Flynn. The Smokers farm a mixture of lupins, wheat, barley, oats, and hay across 5000ha, and runs Merino wool and wether operations. Mr Smoker said 180mm of rainfall was “slightly below average” for year-to-date for the farm but that it fell at a good time, with his oats planted on April 16 faring well in the conditions. “It’s fallen at a good time; it’s good timing to be able to have that amount of rain falling around the first week of April,” he said. “There was plenty of moisture in the ground when the crops are planted and the soil temperature was warm at the stage to allow for early crop development.” Mr Smoker said he had not deviated from previous years’ planting plans, making “zero” changes because of “plenty of ups and downs” occurring between seeding and harvest. “It’s pretty much a stock standard plan,” he said. “We didn’t need to make any changes to our system. “There’s sort of been a similar percentage of crop types in the last five years — we haven’t made much change at all for any of them. “It just gives us a good risk profile for our business to ensure we can succeed the business to the next generation with running sheep and crops side-by-side.” The Kulin farmer said he had no plan to increase or decrease his breeding sheep numbers of between 2000 to 2500, finding a stable balance in his Merino population. “It definitely adds to lowering the risk profile of the business. . . it’s a totally different in market correlation to the crop.” “It’s very good from that point-of-view for the dry seasons and cold seasons that we get for those sheep enterprises to shine.” “From the pasture point-of-view, the dominant sub clover-based pastures allow nitrogen to build up in the soil and weed-free pastures ready for the cropping phase.” Lambing, mulesing, and crutching is already out of the way for the Smokers who are focusing on readying lambs for spring. “We’re just heading into the next four weeks of weaning lambs to prepare them for pastures in spring,” Mr Smoker said. Despite not receiving as much rain year-to-date Mr Smoker said his farm has been not “quite as wet” as previous years, but said the last three years were “absolute crackers” for rainfall. “At some point you’ve got to come down a step and just realise that average is still good,” he said. “To farm to those levels is important — not to farm out of your scope. “They way they’ve been going up, we’re absolutely happy, things are pretty good.” In terms of new technology and research, Mr Smoker said he had been keeping his ear to the ground for news about an in-development spot spraying reachable technology “I think it’s probably been in the sort of development, early adoption phase for the last five years and now there seems to be a few field days with spot spraying technologies now getting on the ground,” he said. Mr Smoker said surrounding farmers were “pretty happy”, and said he was looking forward to seeing the new machinery on display at the upcoming Newdegate Machinery Field Days. “Just looking over the fence things look pretty good, everyone’s pretty happy and just getting on with standard practices and researching and looking at technologies and things that could improve,” he said. “There will be plenty of people kicking tyres and discussing new opportunities.”