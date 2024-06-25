The Shire of Northam has been fined $10,000 for cutting down and mulching hundreds of mature eucalyptus trees, which were found to be foraging habitats for several threatened bird species. In May 2017, the Wheatbelt shire hired a contractor to remove about 300 of the native trees along roughly 2km of Chinganning Road as part of a road works program. The shire, which did not have a permit to clear the trees, was fined $10,000 under the Environmental Protection Act at the Northam Magistrates Court on June 17. The shire was also ordered to pay almost $800 in costs. The Department of Water and Environmental Regulation conducted an assessment and concluded the eucalyptus trees were foraging habitats for threatened species such as the Carnaby’s cockatoo, forest red-tailed cockatoo and Baudin’s cockatoo. DWER also concluded the trees were likely to be a “significant” breeding habitat for the endangered black cockatoo. DWER executive director of assurance Ruth Dowd said this instance of tree clearing resulted from a misunderstanding of environmental laws. “In this case, it appears there was a misinterpretation about what was allowed under the Act,” she said. “The shire has implemented new procedures to ensure that it complies with its environmental obligations.” After the tree clearing, DWER issued a Vegetation Conservation Notice to the shire in 2019, which required the installation of nesting boxes for the cockatoos. Ms Dowd encouraged anyone planning to remove trees to check to see if permission was required. “Our officers at DWER can advise on what permits are required, and I’d encourage anyone planning to remove native flora, especially if it involves hundreds of trees, to check with the department first,” she said.