According to the latest data, more and more Australians are finding it harder to afford a balanced diet. This means going without essential nutrients, including those found in protein-rich foods. Data from organisations such as the Salvation Army and CSIRO highlight the food insecurity faced by many Australians – particularly in the regions. Australia is facing an ongoing challenge: protein poverty. As food costs rise and budgets tighten, we need to ensure every family can continue accessing the quality nutrition they need. Meanwhile, in an attempt to fight childhood obesity earlier this year, the humble ham and salad sandwich was banned from advertisements in South Australia and branded as “junk food”. Is now – when so many households are struggling to put food on the table – really the right time to turn people away from affordable protein? Fresh Australian pork is part of the solution to this problem. It is affordable, nutrient-rich and widely available. Australians consumed more than 1.3 billion pork meals over 2023-24, making it the second most popular meat in the country after chicken. That reach matters. It also matters because only 14 percent of Australians regularly meet their recommended daily intake of lean protein foods, including meat, fish, eggs, nuts and legumes. For those under financial pressure, the gap is even wider. Pork is packed full of high-quality protein, along with vitamin B12 for brain function, folate to support healthy pregnancy, thiamin for energy, and zinc and magnesium to support immunity, skin health and child development. When people lose access to affordable meat, they lose access to these essential nutrients. At the same time, some campaigns argue Australians should drastically cut meat from their diets. That might appeal to ideology, but it ignores nutrition, social fairness and public health. For many households, especially those doing it tough, cutting meat would mean losing access to essential nutrients with no affordable replacement. We do not need less meat. We need to ensure Australian’s have access to a well-balanced diet that includes high-quality, affordable meat, which is exactly what Australian pork producers are delivering. Over the past four decades, the industry has reduced emissions intensity by more than 70 percent. More than 80 percent of manure is reused through biogas or fertiliser systems. Over 90 percent of production is now APIQ® accredited, ensuring high standards in food safety, welfare and biosecurity. This is not a theoretical success. It is the result of real effort, real investment and real people making the right decisions on-farm, every day. Fresh Australian pork is good for the hip pocket, good for the planet, and good for a well-rounded diet. In a time of global uncertainty, the pork industry is delivering on its responsibility to feed Australians. It is helping households stretch their grocery budgets further without compromising on nutrition or quality. It is supporting regional communities and local economies. It is backing that with serious commitments to sustainability, innovation and welfare. Our farmers are doing more than producing meat. They are keeping families nourished, creating good jobs in regional towns and building a food system that is both practical and ethical. That is something worth recognising. It is something worth celebrating. Margo Andrae is the CEO of Australian Pork Limited