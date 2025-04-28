You might wonder what on earth a truckie like me is doing writing in the pages of The West Australian about federal politics. As the old saying goes, “just because you don’t take an interest in politics, doesn’t mean politics won’t take an interest in you”. Politics came to my front door when the Albanese Government banned the live export of sheep by sea from 2028, in the middle of last year. As the owner of a livestock trucking company, that ban spells the end of my business, and thousands like mine, who work with sheep in rural areas. Albo’s live sheep ban will wipe out 3000 jobs in WA. Honest, hardworking people like shearers, farmers, stock agents and IGA owners will be forced out of work. These people are the lifeblood of towns like Ravensthorpe, where I live. Not once have Albanese or his agriculture ministers come to speak to communities like mine about the damage the ban will do, which was gutless and disrespectful. Live sheep exports aren’t the biggest industry in WA, nor are they a large part of the agricultural industry, but they are important, and people’s livelihoods are at stake. And if the live sheep industry can be shut down by activists, who is to say your job won’t be next? Yes, there were animal welfare issues that weren’t right within the industry, but to give the exporters their due, they have fixed the problems and the industry now leads the standards for the rest of the world. As someone who works with sheep all the time, I can tell you standards have improved. If you don’t believe me, you can check the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry website which confirms it. Logic would tell you that if you thought an industry had problems when you became Prime Minister, that you’d investigate fairly and seek out the truth. Because activists were already in his ear, Anthony Albanese thought he could shut a small industry in WA to win over a few voters in inner-city Victoria. Instead, we have shown him that WA won’t be subject to short-sighted policies that threaten our way of life. He has made something like 40 visits to WA, wearing high-vis, cutting ribbons and declaring how pro-WA he is, but doesn’t know that you can’t be pro-WA if you don’t support its farmers. The Keep the Sheep campaign has shown me how much people from all over WA and the nation care about our small rural towns. For you, they might be where you pick up a sausage roll on the way through as part of a weekend trip. For us, they are everything. As farmers and rural people, we don’t have a large enough population to shift the vote alone. This election, we’re asking you to give us a hand, to support the future of rural WA. When you turn up to vote, take a flyer and support us to Keep the Sheep. Ben Sutherland is the president of the WA Livestock and Rural Transport Association